Broadway’s Waitress has been postponed to Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 8 p.m.
Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - 18:11 Updated 8 hours ago by Angela Jones, Marshall Artists Series
Inspired by the beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest and the town’s new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life. Don’t miss this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.
Tickets for WAITRESS are on sale now. Ticket prices are $98.42 / $81.97 / $71.00 / $64.42. Call the Marshall Artists box office at 304-696-6656 or order online at www.ticketmaster.com. All tickets for the original date will be honored at the rescheduled date.