Broadway’s Waitress has been postponed to Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have postponed Waitress originally scheduled for Monday, April 27th at 8 p.m. to Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 8 p.m.

“After careful consideration, the decision to postpone the production of Waitress was made for the safety of all involved, including the cast and crew of the show, in addition to the patrons who have been excited for this show all season,” said Penny Watkins, Executive Director of the Marshall Artists Series. “By moving the date to the fall, this will allow time to deal with the constantly changing landscape and the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.”