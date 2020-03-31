Broadway’s Waitress has been postponed to Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 8 p.m.

 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - 18:11 Updated 8 hours ago by Angela Jones, Marshall Artists Series

Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have postponed Waitress originally scheduled for Monday, April 27th at 8 p.m. to Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 8 p.m.

 “After careful consideration, the decision to postpone the production of Waitress was made for the safety of all involved, including the cast and crew of the show, in addition to the patrons who have been excited for this show all season,”  said Penny Watkins, Executive Director of the Marshall Artists Series.  “By moving the date to the fall, this will allow time to deal with the constantly changing landscape and the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Inspired by the beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest and the town’s new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life. Don’t miss this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Tickets for WAITRESS are on sale now. Ticket prices are $98.42 / $81.97 / $71.00 / $64.42.  Call the Marshall Artists box office at 304-696-6656 or order online at www.ticketmaster.com.  All tickets for the original date will be honored at the rescheduled date.

