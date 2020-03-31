Valley Health adds Testing Site at Health Department

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department testing site will bring Valley Health’s number of drive-thru testing sites to three. Valley Health also operates testing sites at its East Huntington health center, located at 3377 U.S. Route 60 in Huntington, and at its former Milton health center, located 1 Harbour Way in Milton.

In response to increasing demand, Valley Health Systems announces that it has opened a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Cabell-Huntington Health Department, located 703 – 7th Ave. in Huntington, beginning today.

In order to access testing at a Valley Health drive-thru testing site, patients must first call (304) 399-3358 to register for a Telehealth visit with a Valley Health provider.

The patient will be asked to visit to Valley Health’s website, www.valleyhealth.org/telehealth/

to learn more about Telehealth services and to complete an online Informed Consent for Telehealth. If unable to go through this online process, staff will assist patients with registration and consent on the telephone.

Patients will be asked to then complete a virtual Telehealth visit with a Valley Health provider using a free app, Google Duo, which can be downloaded to a smartphone or computer. The Valley Health provider will review symptoms, exposure risk factors, medical history, medications and other relevant information. Based on the Telehealth evaluation, the provider will give recommendations, which may include testing. Patients unable to access care at Valley Health using Google Duo may have a visit over the telephone.

In addition to using Telehealth for COVID-19 assessments, Valley Health has been granted temporary permission to use Telehealth technology to meet the ongoing medical and behavioral health care needs of other patients. While Valley Health is still seeing patients in their health centers for urgent and time-sensitive needs, Telehealth now provides a means for patients and providers to practice social distancing for behavioral health, MAT, family medicine, internal medicine and pediatric visits. For these types of Telehealth appointments, patients may call the Valley Health location of their choice to schedule a Telehealth visit with their regular provider.

Valley Health’s Telehealth services are available for all community members. As a community health center network, Valley Health serves all individuals regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

For complete information about Telehealth services, a list of Valley Health locations and hours of operation for drive-thru testing sites, visit www.valleyhealth.org.

For information about all accessible community resources in response to COVID-19, visit the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s website at www.cabellhealth.org.