Huntington Council Passes Fee Waivers

“Our residents and local businesses are why Huntington is such a vibrant community,” said Mayor Steve Williams, who proposed the Huntington COVID-19 Relief Package on March 18. “My administration has been continually looking at ways that we can provide some relief to them as they weather this storm of uncertainty from the COVID-19 outbreak. There are many more days of uncertainty ahead, but I want our residents and local business owners to know that we are all in this together and we are going to do whatever it takes to help them through it.”

The Huntington COVID-19 Relief Package that City Council adopted Tuesday will eliminate the refuse fee for all residents and the Business and Occupation Tax for retail establishments and restaurants for the next three months (April, May and June). Williams added that weekly household garbage service will continue on a regular basis.

“During the past three years, City Council has worked in partnership with Mayor Williams to position our city budget so that it is resilient to emergency situations,” City Council Chairman Mark Bates said. “In addition to the health risks that the COVID-19 outbreak poses, many of our residents and business owners’ livelihoods are at stake. We must do everything to protect them.”