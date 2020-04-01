Gov. Justice signs executive order to move Primary Election to June 9 after consultation with Attorney General, Secretary of State

Gov. Jim Justice joined State health leaders, officials from his administration, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, and Secretary of State Mac Warner at the Capitol Complex in Charleston today for a virtual press briefing to once again update the public on the many measures being taken in the interest of protecting the public from the spread of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Gov. Jim Justice announced today that after consulting with the state’s medical experts, along with Secretary of State Mac Warner and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia’s 2020 Primary Election is being moved to June 9 instead of the originally scheduled date of May 12.

“I want everyone to know this, the privilege of voting is so important and I support allowing the people of West Virginia to vote by every way possible,” Gov. Justice said. “Like our seniors, who take great pride in going to the polls like they have all their lives. I don’t want to take that away from them.

“Now I asked my medical experts, based on where we are today with COVID-19, can the people of West Virginia safely vote in the primary election on May 12 at their polling place?

“They told me no,” Gov. Justice stated. “So today, after working closely with our great Secretary of State and Attorney General, we are announcing a 27-day delay in the election. I will sign the executive order today.

“The new primary election date is Tuesday, June 9, 2020, and I hope this is the largest turnout ever! During both peace and war, Americans always vote. I will always support West Virginians voting in every way possible.”

Secretary of State Warner said his office continues to work in conjunction with county clerks across the state and that details for the new election day are being finalized. He encouraged citizens seeking more information to go to the Secretary of State's website. Gov. Justice also commended the county clerks for their work, especially in these difficult times.



Election information will be posted to the Secretary of State's website, GoVoteWV.com



Attorney General Morrisey confirmed that Gov. Justice has the power to change the date of the election and that he believes the decision unquestionably “protects and defends the constitutional rights of West Virginians” while also protecting the “health and safety” of our citizens and poll workers.

SCHOOL CLOSURE EXTENDED



Gov. Justice said that he has also spoken with State Schools Superintendent Clayton Burch and is extending the statewide school closure through April 30, in conjunction with President Donald J. Trump’s most recent declaration.



“We are still very, very hopeful that we can go back to school this year for two to three weeks,” Gov. Justice indicated. “I think that would be a real benefit for our teachers and students, provide some closure to the school year and get some instructions out for the summer.”

