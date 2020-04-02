Most read
Marshall pharmacists publish article about health communications during COVID-19
Thursday, April 2, 2020 - 21:02 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
“Health care providers should reinforce behaviors that limit the spread of the pandemic,” Carico said. “Community pharmacists are some of the most accessible health care workers, and we want to make sure they are equipped with knowledge and tools to effectively communicate with patients about selecting healthy behaviors.”
In their article, the authors suggest questions assessing patient perceptions and barriers. Answers to questions such as “How serious do you think it would be if you got the coronavirus?” can guide pharmacists as they proceed with suggesting action steps including social and staying home.
The article can be accessed at https://doi.org/10.1016/j.sapharm.2020.03.017.