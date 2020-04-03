Long Time Professional Photographer Passes

Teddy suffered from Alzheimer’s and Dementia for the past 2 years.

Teddy Glenn Hedgecock 87 passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020. He was born on February 14, 1933 to the late Walter and Lida (Rollins) Hedgecock, of Mabscott, West Virginia.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years of marriage Fonda Sue (Fitzgerald) Hedgecock.



He is also survived by his daughter Pamela Sue (Scot) Belville and a son Jeffrey Wayne (Lisa) Hedgecock all of Huntington.

He is preceded in death by sisters Mabel Reynolds and Margaret Tolbert. Brothers Walter “Jr” and Eugene “Ace” Hedgecock. Teddy has a surviving sister Connie Silverstein.

Teddy adored his Grandchildren Christi Ann Avilez of Charleston, SC.

Misti Ann Belville of Huntington, WV.

Meredith Ann (Tyler) Brennan of Annapolis, MD.

Great Grand-Daughters Erica Ann Belville of Huntington, WV .

Sadie Elizabeth and Piper Grace Brennan of Annapolis, MD

Great Grandson Lance Corporal Anson Fykes United States Marines

Great-Great Grand-Daughter Ava Jynnae McGuire of Huntington, WV

Teddy graduated from Trap Hill High School in Beckley, WV. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force. After coming out of the Air Force he attended Auburn University where he played football and was quarterback for several years. After attending Auburn, he enlisted in the United States Army. This is where he gained his love and desire for photography. He was stationed in Germany throughout most of his military career.



Friends and family will remember him as a great husband, teacher of photography, coach, mentor, and a great father figure.

Teddy always wore a shirt with a pocket which he had mechanical pencils, pens, slide ruler and a small notebook tucked away in a pocket protector. Teddy worked for the Corps of Engineers.

He and his wife Fonda were members of Grace Gospel Church in Huntington, where they both taught Sunday School for many years. Teddy was always humming or singing hymns throughout the day.

Teddy and Fonda started Hedgecock’s Studio of Photography in 1962. He was a member of Tri-Angle Institute of Photography, Winnona School of Photography, Professional Photographers of America for over 35 years and was awarded a lifetime member of the West Virginia Professional Photographers.

Teddy was active in Little League baseball and Tri-State Midget League Football.

Teddy kept working at the studio until 5 years ago when his son Jeffrey took over to continue his legacy of being in business for 58 years. Hedgecock’s Photography will continue on as he would have wanted, as this was his passion in life.

If you are reading these quotes we feel that you would have heard him say

“Greetings and Hallucination’s!”

“You’re lookin good – but not to good lookin!”

“I can park a semi in there as long as you can get a piece of paper between bumpers”

“Hey what’s shaking? Ain’t nothing shaking but the leaves on the trees and they wouldn’t be shaking if it wasn’t for the breeze”

Teddy selflessly chose to donate his body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine for the advancement of science and education. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Grace Gospel Church at a later date.

In lieu of flowers or food, a Memorial Foundation in Teddy Hedgecock’s memory has been set up at Huntington Bank for the Professional Photographers of West Virginia. 919 5th Ave Huntington, WV 25701

Or donations can be made to the Lupus Foundation of America 2121 K Street NW Suite 200 Washington, DC 20037