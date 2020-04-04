Most read
- Perspectives on the Pandemic with Dr. John Ioannidis
- Marshall Student Wins Goldwater Scholarship
- Long Time Professional Photographer Passes
- Huntington Receives $1.6 million from HUD funding for COVID 19
- PHOTO GALLERY: Marshall Hangs on Beating Favored Conference Rival Southern Mississippi
- MVB Bank Acquires First State Bank
- Marshall University Forensic Science Center Enters Partnership With ANDE for DNA Testing
- Chesapeake, Ironton Advance in Huntington St. Joe Gold Bracket
Univ. of Washington Projects COVID 19 deaths into August; US Peak April 16
WV , apparently due to its unique geography and social distancing, has continued to compile a small listing of deaths. The U of Washington predicts the Mountain State will on May 1 hit a peak of 15 deaths , totaling 487 by Aug. https://covid19.healthdata.org/projections
Kentucky will record 15 deaths on May 13, totalling 821 by August.
What about states without distancing and/or travel restrictions?
South Carolina 31 deaths (April 28) and total of 1,095 by August.
North Darkoa 6 Deaths on April 26; total of 169 by Aug 4.
Nebraska which allows "eat in" at rural restaurants with ten or fewer customers can expect 15 on April 23 and a total of 447.
Iowa 49 deaths May 1; total 1,488.
Wyoming 4( April 28),total 140.
0
Ohio will record a peak of 69 deaths on April 19 for an eventual total of 1,898.