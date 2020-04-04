MVB Bank Acquires First State Bank

Charleston - The First State Bank, based in Barboursville was closed Friday by the West Virginia Division of Financial Institutions, which appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as receiver. To protect depositors, the FDIC entered into a purchase and assumption agreement with MVB Bank, Inc. of Fairmont to assume all of First State’s deposits.

First State has experienced longstanding capital and asset quality issues, operating with financial difficulties since 2015. The bank's December 31, 2019 financial reports indicated capital levels were too low to allow continued operations under federal and state law.

The four branches of First State will reopen as branches of MVB Bank on Saturday, April 4, during normal banking hours. The FDIC strongly encourages bank customers to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on social distancing and utilize online and electronic banking capabilities. In keeping with West Virginia Governor Jim Justice's Stay-at-Home Order, customers should visit a bank branch only if an in-person visit is essential and only after making an appointment.

Depositors of First State will automatically become depositors of MVB Bank. The FDIC will continue to insure deposits so customers do not need to change their banking relationship in order to retain their deposit insurance coverage up to applicable limits.

Customers of First State should continue to use their existing branches until they receive notice from MVB Bank that it has completed systems changes to allow other MVB Bank branches to process their accounts as well.

This evening and over the weekend, depositors of First State can access their money by writing checks or using ATM or debit cards. Checks drawn on the bank will continue to be processed.

Loan customers should continue to make their payments as usual. Borrowers whose finances are impacted by the coronavirus pandemic should contact their original loan officers or call the contact information provided in their loan statements before addressing requests for modifications to MVB Bank.

As of December 31, 2019, First State had approximately $152.4 million in total assets and $139.5 million in total deposits. In addition to assuming all of the deposits, MVB Bank agreed to purchase approximately $147.2 million of The First State Bank's assets. The FDIC will retain the remaining assets for later disposition.

The FDIC estimates that the cost to the Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) will be $46.8 million. Compared to other alternatives, MVB Bank's acquisition was the least costly resolution for the Deposit Insurance Fund, which was created by Congress in 1933 and is managed by the FDIC to protect the deposits at the nation's banks.

Customers with questions about the transaction should call the FDIC toll-free at 1-800-517-1839. The phone number will be operational this evening until 9:00 p.m.; on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; on Sunday from noon to 6:00 p.m.; on Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; and thereafter from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (all times Eastern).

For more information, visit the FDIC's website at https://www.fdic.gov/bank/individual/failed/fsb-wv.html.