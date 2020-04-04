Most read
- Perspectives on the Pandemic with Dr. John Ioannidis
- Marshall Student Wins Goldwater Scholarship
- Long Time Professional Photographer Passes
- Huntington Receives $1.6 million from HUD funding for COVID 19
- PHOTO GALLERY: Marshall Hangs on Beating Favored Conference Rival Southern Mississippi
- MVB Bank Acquires First State Bank
- Marshall University Forensic Science Center Enters Partnership With ANDE for DNA Testing
- Chesapeake, Ironton Advance in Huntington St. Joe Gold Bracket
Marshall Theatre Students Put Costuming Skills to Making Masks
Participants in the project include Ali Fletcher, Wanda Martin, Janie Mason, Kinsey Mason, Emily O’Neal, Alyssa Poindexter, Ashton Webb and Kendra Williams. In addition to the seamstresses, Jamez Morris-Smith and Sam Kincaid have helped to distribute masks to more than 15 places scattered across the region.
The masks are not designed to be used in medical environments, but do meet guidelines by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control for use in crisis response environments, said Mike Murphy, a professor of design technology in the School of Theatre.
“As theatre folks, we’re used to working with others to produce shows for the public,” Murphy said. “This is a way for our students to continue working together to provide for public needs in the challenging times. The masks will provide a layer of protection for people who are required to go out to get essential supplies.”
Among the recipients of the masks are:
Cabell Huntington Hospital Volunteer Services
Family Practice Pharmacy
Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center
Kanawha Place Assisted Living Facility
Main Street Baptist Church
Marshall Family Medicine
Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital
Presbyterian Manor
Women’s and Children’s Hospital
Postal workers and UPS drivers
Employees and customers at providers of “essential services,” such as grocery stores and gas stations.
Alpha Psi Omega, the theatre honorary fraternity, has also made masks available by mail.