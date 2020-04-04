Marshall Theatre Students Put Costuming Skills to Making Masks

Huntington – Students and friends of the Marshall University School of Theatre have been making masks and distributing them to local communities in Cabell, Wayne, Putnam, Mason and Kanawha counties. More than 650 masks have been distributed to date, under the leadership of Olivia Trees, MU Theatre costumer, who selected materials from stock.

Participants in the project include Ali Fletcher, Wanda Martin, Janie Mason, Kinsey Mason, Emily O’Neal, Alyssa Poindexter, Ashton Webb and Kendra Williams. In addition to the seamstresses, Jamez Morris-Smith and Sam Kincaid have helped to distribute masks to more than 15 places scattered across the region.

The masks are not designed to be used in medical environments, but do meet guidelines by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control for use in crisis response environments, said Mike Murphy, a professor of design technology in the School of Theatre.

“As theatre folks, we’re used to working with others to produce shows for the public,” Murphy said. “This is a way for our students to continue working together to provide for public needs in the challenging times. The masks will provide a layer of protection for people who are required to go out to get essential supplies.”

Among the recipients of the masks are:

Cabell Huntington Hospital Volunteer Services

Family Practice Pharmacy

Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center

Kanawha Place Assisted Living Facility

Main Street Baptist Church

Marshall Family Medicine

Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital

Presbyterian Manor

Women’s and Children’s Hospital

Postal workers and UPS drivers

Employees and customers at providers of “essential services,” such as grocery stores and gas stations.

Alpha Psi Omega, the theatre honorary fraternity, has also made masks available by mail.