Most read
- MVB Bank Acquires First State
- Huntington Receives $1.6 million from HUD funding for COVID 19
- Perspectives on the Pandemic with Dr. John Ioannidis
- Teddy Hedgecock, Long-Time Professional Photographer, Dies
- Univ. of Washington Projects COVID 19 deaths into August; US Peak April 16
- Marshall Theatre Students Put Costuming Skills to Making Masks
- Chesapeake, Ironton Advance in Huntington St. Joe Gold Bracket
- PHOTO GALLERY: Marshall Hangs on Beating Favored Conference Rival Southern Mississippi
OPINION: Harmeet K. Dhillon - Forgive Me if I Don’t Fall Right into Line with the New Fascism
City leaders who literally give wanted alien criminals a public heads-up when Immigration and Customs Enforcement is about to conduct raids are now telling me what’s best, declaring a death penalty for businesses, no hearings or due process?!
Forgive me if I don’t fall right into line with the fascism which seems awfully situational.
Read more at The Beacon.
Dhillon is founding partner and owner of the San Francisco, Calif.-based Dhillon Law Group, a law firm specializing in commercial litigation, employment law, First Amendment rights, and election-law matters.