OPINION: Harmeet K. Dhillon - Forgive Me if I Don’t Fall Right into Line with the New Fascism

All of a sudden, we are supposed to accept 24-hour curfews “for your own safety” from people who order the police to stand down when Antifa and friends beat the Hell out of taxpayers; people who refuse to enforce laws they don’t like (death penalty, bail, property crimes).

City leaders who literally give wanted alien criminals a public heads-up when Immigration and Customs Enforcement is about to conduct raids are now telling me what’s best, declaring a death penalty for businesses, no hearings or due process?!

Forgive me if I don’t fall right into line with the fascism which seems awfully situational.

Dhillon is founding partner and owner of the San Francisco, Calif.-based Dhillon Law Group, a law firm specializing in commercial litigation, employment law, First Amendment rights, and election-law matters.



