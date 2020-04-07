Updated List of Open (Carry out) /Closed Restaurants, Closed Entertainment, Online Retail

The CVB wants to remain a reliable resource for our community. We have compiled a list of restaurants and local establishments with the most up-to-date information we have. We would also like to thank the Huntington Regional Chamber for helping disseminate this information. Please check back often as we anticipate changes to occur.

Carry-Out Food and Beverages in the Huntington Area by Tyson Compton

Restaurants & Groceries:

— 21 at The Frederick – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available from rotating menu.

Phone: 304.529.0222

Link: https://tinyurl.com/qq5rkca

— 3 Amigos – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and delivery available within a 10 miles radius of the restaurant. Free small cheese dip on orders of $25 or more. Family meals available. Phone: 304.733.4222

Link: https://www.facebook.com/3AmigosBarboursville/

— Al’s New York Pizza – Gift cards, carry-out, and curbside pick-up available during adjusted business hours.

Phone: 304.955.5461

Link: https://www.facebook.com/alsnypizza/

— Applebee’s – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available.

Huntington – 304.525.4321 |

https://www.facebook.com/Applebees-Grill-Bar-147480832006023/

Barboursville – 304.733.4028 | https://www.facebook.com/applebeesbarboursvillewv/

— Backyard Pizza & Raw Bar – Dining room closed to the public. Curbside delivery available during adjusted business hours. Limited menu.

Phone: 304.241.2958

Link: https://www.facebook.com/BackyardPizzaandRawBar/

— Bellacino’s Pizza and Grinders– Gift cards, carry-out, curbside pick-up and delivery available within 8 miles of the restaurant.

Phone: 304.302.0555

Link: https://www.facebook.com/BellacinosPizzaandGrinders/

— Bob Evans – Take-out, curbside pick-up, and delivery available through Grubhub and DoorDash. 3rd Ave – 304.525.6610 | 16th St – 304.525.3473 | Barboursville – 304.733.0888

Link: https://www.bobevans.com/

— Bombshells Burgers & BBQ – Take-out, curbside pick-up, and delivery available through the restaurant, Grubhub, DoorDash, and UberEats.

Phone: 681.204.3994

Link: https://bombshellsbbq.com/menu

— Buddy’s All American BBQ – Pick-up available along with to-go orders through drive-thru window. Free piece of lemon berry cake with purchase of a gift card.

Phone: 304.522.9869

Link: http://www.wvbbq.com/

— Buffalo Wild Wings – Gift cards, carry-out and curbside pick-up available.

Phone: 304.733.0909

Link: https://www.buffalowildwings.com/en/food/

— Butter It Up – Offering delivery on orders over $20 within 10 minutes of the restaurant during adjusted hours. (Call directly for free delivery. Offer does not work for Grubhub, UberEats, and DoorDash orders.)

Phone: 681.204.3510

Link: http://www.butteritup.com/menu.html

— Calamity J Grill & Bar – Curbside pick-up including retail wine and beer sales. Delivery available through DoorDash.

Phone: 304.529.8100

Link: https://www.facebook.com/calamityjgrillandbar/

— Cam’s Ham – To-go and curbside pick-up available.

Phone: 304.522.7012

Link: http://thecamsham.com/index.php/menu

— Central City Cafe – Carry-out, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available during adjusted business hours.

Phone: 304.522.6142

Link: https://www.facebook.com/besthomecookinghuntington/

— Chili’s Grill & Bar – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available.

Phone: 304.733.9589

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Chilis-Grill-Bar-255693571128190/

— Christopher’s Eats – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and delivery available from limited menu during adjusted hours.

Phone: 304.736.5520

Link: http://www.christopherseats.com/

— Cracker Barrel – Gift cards, carry-out and curbside pick-up available.

Phone: 304.733.3450

Link: https://crackerbarrel.com/

— Dang Good Cinnamon Rolls – Offering delivery on orders over $20 within 10 minutes of the restaurant during adjusted hours. (Call directly for free delivery. Offer does not work for Grubhub, UberEats, and DoorDash orders.)

Phone: 304.955.9166

Link: https://www.facebook.com/danggoodrolls/

— Davis’ Place Neighborhood Bar & Grill – Gift cards and carry-out available.

Phone: 304.522.9771

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Davis-Place-Neighborhood-Bar-Grill-272161773206316/

— D.P. Dough – Gift cards, carry-out, curbside pick-up and delivery available.

Phone: 304.529.0005

Link: https://www.facebook.com/DPDOUGHMARSHALL/

— El Ranchito – Delivery on orders $20 and up. Delivery through Grubhub and DoorDash also available. Carry-out orders from $10 and up get a free cheese dip. Gift cards available.

16th St: 304.522.7710 | https://www.facebook.com/elranchito1325/

3rd Ave: 304.525.3434 | https://www.facebook.com/elranchito2/

— Evaroni’s Pizza – Gift cards and to-go available through drive-thru window.

Phone: 304.453.4355

— Fat Patty’s – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and delivery available with through Grubhub and DoorDash. Offering daily specials and Family Packs. Huntington – 304.781.2555 | https://www.facebook.com/fphuntington/

Barboursville – 304.736.3600 https://www.facebook.com/fpbarboursville/

— Food Thai Thai – Gift cards, carry-out, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available.

Phone: 304.955.5504

Link: https://tinyurl.com/r877pb9

— Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant – Gift cards, carry-out, and curbside pick-up available.

Phone: 304.955.5134

Link: https://fratelliswv.com/

— Frostop Drive-In – Gift cards and to-go available during adjusted hours.

Phone: 304.523.6851

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Frostop-Drive-In-165888996796186/

— Fuel Counter – Gift cards, pick-up and curbside pick-up available. Drive-thru option in Barboursville. Delivery available in Huntington Area with a minimum $20 purchase and $3 delivery fee. Huntington – 681.378.3155 | Barboursville – 304.955.5649

Link: http://thefuelcounter.com/order-now/

— Griffith & Feil Soda Fountain – Gift cards, carry-out, curbside pick-up, and DoorDash delivery available during adjust hours.

Phone: 304.453.5227

Link: https://gfsodafountain.com/

— Grindstone Coffeeology – Drive-thru open for business with full menu.

Phone: 606.369.7529

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Grindstonecoffeeology/

— Gringos & Botanas – Open for carry-out and curbside pick-up. Phone: 304.733.5070

Link: https://gringosandbotanas.com/2017/09/15/the-new-quirky-menu/

— Highway 55 – Huntington location is temporarily closed beginning Friday, March 20. Barboursville is open for drive-thru and pick-up orders. Offering school aged children free kids meals from 11:00am – 2:00pm.

Barboursville: 304.955.5511

Link: https://www.hwy55.com/menu/burgers

— Holy Smoke BBQ – Offering curbside pick-up and free home delivery within 10 miles of restaurant. 15% discount on every order and free drink.

Phone: 304.525.7500

Link: https://www.holysmokebbqhouse.com/menu-1

— Honeybaked Ham – Pick-up available or curbside delivery upon request.

Phone: 304.733.4266

Link: https://shipping.honeybaked.com/stores/details/2227

— Jolly Pirate Donuts – Carry-out and curbside pick-up available. Phone: 304.736.6885

Link: https://www.facebook.com/JollyPirateWV/

— Julian’s Market – Full-service grocery store with a butcher shop, and deli. Open during adjusted business hours.

Phone: 304.529.6225

Link: https://www.facebook.com/JuliansMarket/

— Let’s Eat – Offering take-out orders and available on DoorDash. Free catering delivery for 10+ orders.

Phone: 304.654.2003

Link: https://www.facebook.com/LetsEatHuntington/

— Little Caesar’s – Gift cards, no contact pick-up and drive-thru available at all local locations.

Link: https://littlecaesars.com/en-us/

— LongHorn Steakhouse – Gift cards, carry-out and curbside pick-up available.

Phone: 304.955.5541

Link: https://www.longhornsteakhouse.com/home

— Main Street on Central – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and delivery within Barboursville from limited menu available during adjusted hours.

Phone: 304.955.5109

Link: https://www.facebook.com/mainstreetoncentral/

— Marco’s Pizza – Open for carry-out and delivery. Specials available.

5th Avenue: 304.523.5757

Rt. 60: 304.733.5757

Milton: 304.743.5111

Link: https://www.marcos.com

— Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe – To-go orders and curbside pick-up available including beer and bottles of wines. Temporarily closing at 4:00pm on Sunday, April 5.

Phone: 304.697.9800

Link: https://www.facebook.com/marshallcafe/

— Marvin’s Tenampa – (previously South Tenampa) Gift cards, carry-out, curbside pick-up and delivery available. Offering $5 off purchase of $25+.

Phone: 681.204.7068

Link: https://tinyurl.com/rszk3uw

— Midway West Drive-In – Gift cards and to-go available.

Phone: 304.697.3644

Link: https://www.facebook.com/MidwayWest/

— Nawab Indian Cuisine – To-go Lunch Boxes available with daily specials for $9. GrubHub delivery and carry-out available.

Phone: 304.525.8500

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Nawabhuntington/

— O’Charley’s – Gift cards, carry-out, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available.

Phone: 304.733.9301

Link: https://www.facebook.com/OCharleysBarboursville/

— Olive Garden – Gift cards, carry-out, and curbside pick-up available.

Phone: 304.733.6481

Link: https://www.olivegarden.com/home

— Oscar’s Breakfast, Burgers & Brews – Dining room closed to the public. Takeout available including (new) growler fills, retail bottle/can beer, cider, and bottles of wines.

Phone: 304.948.6916

Link: https://www.facebook.com/OscarsBBB/

— Outback Steakhouse – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available.

Phone: 304.733.1355

Link: https://www.outback.com/

— Panera Bread – Dining room closed to the public. Drive-thru open offering limited menu.

Phone: 304.302.5700

Link: https://www.facebook.com/PaneraBreadBarboursvilleWV/

— Paradise Donuts – Rt. 60 location open for carry-out orders during adjusted business hours. Milton location is temporarily closed.

Rt. 60: 304.733.1010

Link: https://tinyurl.com/v9z52q3

— Paula Vega Cakes – Taking online orders for Easter. Curbside pick-up on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11 from 12-4pm.

Phone: 304.972.2253

Link: http://www.paulavegacakes.com/

— The Peddler – Dining room closed to the public. Take-out and curbside delivery available including (new) growlers fills. New family style menu added.

Phone: 304.691.0415

Link: https://tinyurl.com/uqet74g

— Pho U & Mi – Dining room closed to the public. Take-out and curbside delivery available.

Phone: 681.888.5338

Link: https://www.facebook.com/PhoUMiWV/

— Pita Pit – Dining room closed to the public. Take-out and curbside pick-up available. Delivery through Grubhub, Postmates, or UberEats.

Phone: 304.781.PITA(7482)

Link: https://www.facebook.com/pitapitmu/

— Rio Grande (4th Ave) – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and delivery available.

Phone: 304.522.3010

— Rio Grande (5th Ave) – Gift cards, curbside pick-up, drive-thru and delivery available through Grubhub and DoorDash.

Phone: 304.522.2300

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Rio5thAve/

— Rocco’s Ristorante – Dining room closed to the public. Offering a limited menu for curbside pick-up and delivery to Ceredo-Kenova residents.

Phone: 304.453.3000

Link: https://www.roccosristorante.com/

— Ruby Tuesday – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and delivery available through Grubhub and DoorDash.

Phone: 304.733.2223

Link: http://www.rubytuesday.com/

— Sam’s Hot Dog Stand – Gift cards and to-go available.

Phone: 304.429.5422

Link: https://tinyurl.com/r6su6wt

— Shogun Japanese Steakhouse – Gift cards, carry-out and curbside pick-up available.

Phone: 304.733.2917

Link: https://tinyurl.com/sgwztel

— Shonet’s Country Cafe – Gift cards, carry-out and curbside pick-up available.

Phone: 304.743.4750

— Sip Wine & Whiskey Bar – Open for retail wine sales and to-go food from limited menu. Now offering delivery. Gift cards and t-shirts available. All bottles up to 45% off.

Phone: 304.523.5533

Link: https://www.sipwineandwhiskey.com/

— Skillet – Gift cards, carry-out and curbside pick-up available.

Phone: 304.390.4531

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Skillet-111060916942367/

— Steak ‘n Shake – Gift cards, carry-out and drive-thru available. Phone: 304.696.3645

Link: https://www.facebook.com/SteaknShakeBarboursvilleWV/

— Stewarts Original Hot Dogs – Gift cards and to-go available. Huntington – 304.529.3647 | Kenova – 304.453.3647

Link: https://www.facebook.com/StewartsHotDogs/

— Summit Beer Station – Growler fills, keg sales, and gift certificate available. No on-site consumption including tastes.

Phone: 681.378.0468

Link: https://www.facebook.com/summitbeerstation/

— Surin of Thailand – Open for carry out and curbside pick-up. Phone: 681.204.5099

Link: http://surinofthailand.com/location/surin-huntington/

— Tequila Grill – Carry-out and curbside pick-up available. Delivery offered from 4:00-8:00pm on orders $50+ within 5 miles of the restaurant.

Phone: 304.948.6499

Link: http://www.tequilagrillwv.com/

— Texas Roadhouse – Carry-out and curbside pick-up available. Phone: 304.521.4443

— Tulsi at The Market – Natural grocery & wellness store. Gift cards, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available.

Phone: 304.908.9260

Link: https://www.facebook.com/tulsiwv/

— The Twist – Open for drive-thru and carry-out orders during adjust hours.

Phone: 304.743.4950

— The Wild Ramp – Open for phone orders with curbside pick-up.

Phone: 304.523.7267

Link: http://wildramp.org/

Retail & Entertainment:

— Birds of a Feather Boutique – Online shop open and FB Live sales scheduled.

Phone: 681.204.3731

Link: https://www.boafboutique.com/s/shop

— Brown Dog Yoga – Virtual classes are available for members. Free workshops scheduled as well.

Phone: 681.204.3968

Link: https://www.browndogyoga.com/

— Full Circle Gifts & Goods – Online shop is open and gift cards are available for purchase.

Phone: 207.522.7868

Link: https://fullcircleceramic.com/

— The Haute Wick Social – FB and phone orders available along with gift cards. FB Lives sales scheduled.

Phone: 681.204.5980

Link: https://www.facebook.com/thehautewicksocial/

— Inner Geek – Storefront temporarily closed, but curbside pick-up is offered on Wednesday from 12-6pm. Order over the phone on Saturday & Sunday or anytime on FB. Online shop open.

Phone: 304.529.7323

Link: https://www.facebook.com/InnerGeekHuntington/

— Kenzington Alley – Storefront temporarily closed. Online shopping available. FB Live sales scheduled.

Phone: 681.888.5911

Link: https://www.facebook.com/kenzingtonalley/

— Modern Daisy Boutique – Storefront is closed to the public. Online shopping available with free shipping through April. Delivery within 15 minutes of the shop. FB Live sales scheduled.

Phone: 304.617.7558

Link: https://www.facebook.com/ModernDaisyBoutique/

— Old Main Emporium – Storefront is closed, but online shopping is available. Facebook Live sales scheduled.

Phone: 304.522.6246

Link: https://www.facebook.com/OldMainEmporium/

— Pottery Place – You can purchase eGift cards or a Party To Go order.

Phone: 304.525.8777

Link: https://thepotteryplace.biz/

— River City Leather – Storefront temporarily closed starting Monday, March 19. Online shopping available. 20% off everything. 30% off sale products. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Phone: 681.203.4636

Link: https://rivercityleather.com/

— Studio 8 Health, Wellness & Fitness – Clients have a virtual class option. Free classes offered for adults and children. Check FB page for full schedule.

Phone: 304.634.0949

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Studio8WV/

— VC Boutique – Storefront temporarily closed. Online shop open. FB Live sales scheduled.

Phone: 304.525.2204

Link: https://www.facebook.com/vcboutiquewv/

— Wildflower Gift Gallery – Storefront temporarily closed. Private appointments and shipping available. New website launched on Monday, March 30.

Phone: 304.638.3760

Link: https://www.facebook.com/WildflowerGiftGallery/

Closed:

Restaurants:

— Austin’s at The Market – Temporarily closed starting Wednesday, March 25.

— Bahnhof WVrsthaus & Biergarten – Temporarily closed starting Tuesday, March 24.

— Black Sheep Burrito & Brews – Temporarily closed starting Tuesday, March 24.

— The Bodega WV – Temporarily closed starting Wednesday, March 18.

— Charlie Graingers – Temporarily closed starting, Thursday, March 27.

— Club Inn Between Bar & Grill – Temporarily closed starting Tuesday, March 24.

— Hibachi Japanese Steak House – Temporarily closed starting Wednesday, March 18.

— Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti – Temporarily closed starting Saturday, March 28.

— La Famiglia – Temporarily closed starting Wednesday, March 25.

— Le Bistro & The Cellar Door – Temporarily closed starting Tuesday, March 17.

— Navarino Bay – Temporarily closed starting Monday, March 23.

— Nomada Bakery – Temporarily closed starting Saturday, March 21.

— Peace, Love and Little Donuts – Temporarily closed starting Thursday, March 19.

— Pho Noodle House – Temporarily closed starting Sunday, March 22.

— Quicksilver Arcade Bar & Kitchen – Temporarily closed starting Wednesday, March 18.

— Red Lobster – Temporarily closed starting Friday, March 27.

— Rocco’s Little Italy of Huntington – Temporarily closed starting Sunday, March 29.

— Roosters – Temporarily closed starting Monday, March 23.

— Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em BBQ – Temporarily closed starting Thursday, March 19.

— Sunset Grill – Temporarily closed starting Tuesday, March 17.

— Sweet & Sassy Bakery – Temporarily closed starting Monday, March 23.

— Taps at Heritage – Temporarily closed starting Sunday, March 22.

— Taste of Asia – Temporarily closed starting Saturday, March 21.

— Tortilla Factory – Temporarily closed starting Sunday, March 22.

— The Woods – Temporarily closed.

— Xuan Fusion Sushi – Temporarily closed starting on Saturday, March 21.

Retail & Entertainment:

— Blenko Glass Factory – Closed to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17. We hope to resume operations on or about April 1st depending on situational updates from the CDC and local government. Online shopping available.

— Cabell County Public Library – All locations are temporarily closed beginning Monday, March 16.

— Cicada Books & Coffee – Temporarily closed for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16.

— Heritage Farm – Closed to the public until WV Schools open again.

— Huntington’s Kitchen – Temporarily closed to the public through March 31.

— Huntington Museum of Art – Temporarily closed to the public starting Tuesday, March 17.

— Marquee Cinemas at Pullman Square – Temporarily closed beginning Wednesday, March 18.

— Potted Edge – Temporarily closed starting Friday, March 20.

— The Razor and Shear Grooming and Supply Company – Temporarily closed.

— The Red Caboose – Temporarily closed starting Tuesday, March 17.

