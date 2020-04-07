Most read
Galloway named department administrator for Marshall Obstetrics and Gynecology
Galloway oversees the day-to-day operations, administrative and human resources functions of Marshall Obstetrics and Gynecology, a 16-provider clinical department of Marshall Health with offices in Huntington, Teays Valley and Charleston. In addition to general obstetrics and gynecology services, the department also specializes in high-risk pregnancy, urogynecology, minimally invasive surgery, gynecologic issues in children and teens, the diagnosis and treatment of cancers of the reproductive system in women, and telemedicine.
Galloway earned both her bachelor’s degree in public relations and her master’s degree in health care administration from Marshall University. In addition to her role at Marshall Health, she is a yoga instructor at Studio 8, with certification in prenatal and postnatal yoga. She resides in Barboursville, West Virginia, with her husband, John, and 7-month-old daughter, Graylin.