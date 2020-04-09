Warner says Absentee Ballot Application Postcards are now being sent to all 1.2 million registered voters

Charleston, W. Va. – According to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, every registered voter should receive an application in the mail within the next 10 days to vote absentee in the June 9 Primary Election.

Warner and his Elections Division are working with all 55 county clerks to ensure voters receive the applications in plenty of time to consider voting an absentee ballot or in-person on election day. Applications should be completed in the voter’s own handwriting, and returned by mail, fax, or email to the county clerk. Voters who have already submitted an absentee ballot application should disregard the mailing.

Contact information for all county clerks and access to the application online is located at

.

"If a registered voter doesn't receive an application in the mail by April 17, we ask that they contact their county clerk or obtain an application online," Warner said.

In a typical election, fewer than 3 percent of the state's registered voters participate by absentee ballot. Due to the current State of Emergency and the spread of COVID-19, local election officials throughout the state are preparing for a large increase in voters who may cast their ballot absentee-by-mail in the upcoming primary election.

Absentee ballot applications must be received by the county clerk no later than June 3. Absentee ballots must be mailed and postmarked to the county clerk by no later than Election Day, June 9.

According to Warner, this is also a good time for voters to make sure that their voter registration is up to date and accurate. Citizens who wish to register to vote or who need to update their current registration can do so online anytime at

. The last day to register to vote to participate in the June 9 Primary Election is now May 19.

To learn more about absentee voting, visit

.