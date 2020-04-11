Kindred Communications Wins Multiple WVBA Awards

Charleston – WXBW Big Buck Country 101.5 was named Best Country Station during the 2020 West Virginia Broadcasters Association Excellence in Broadcasting Awards ceremon

y.



Jason Toy, Big Buck Country 101.5 program director, said he was honored to be recognized at this year’s ceremony.



“This was a total team effort,” Toy said. “I’m so proud of the entire staff.”



Toy has been the program director for Big Buck Country 101.5 since the station launched in 2011.



Big Buck Country 101.5 also won Best Use of Digital Media for the station’s annual Big Buck Hall of Fame online contest where hunters upload pictures of their hunting trophies and listeners vote on the winners in different categories.



Toy also won Best Sports Play-By-Play for his broadcasts of Cabell Midland High School Football on WMGA 97.9 the River.



The 2020 West Virginia Broadcasters Association Excellence in Broadcasting Awards ceremony was streamed live on Facebook after the planned ceremony, scheduled to take place in Morgantown, was canceled due to COVID-19.



Kindred Communications has won nine West Virginia Broadcasters Association awards since 2017 including 2017 Country Radio Station of the Year and 2018 Legendary Station of the Year for 93.7 the Dawg. Once a station has won Legendary Station of the Year it is no longer eligible to receive the award again.



Mike Kirtner, owner and general manager of Kindred Communications, won the 2018 Mel Burka Distinguished Broadcaster Award.



“Our company is made up of great local broadcasters and these awards are a reflection of the great work that they put in every day,” Kirtner said. “We take pride in serving our listeners. This truly is home.”



Locally owned and operated Kindred Communications is made up of six radio stations and nine signals including WDGG 93.7 the Dawg, WCMI 92.7 & 98.5 the Planet, WMGA 97.9 the River, WXBW Big Buck Country 101.5, WRVC 94.1 FM & AM 930 ESPN and WCMI-AM Cat Sports 93.3 FM & AM 1340, as well as The Insider magazine and Kindred Digital.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus