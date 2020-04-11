Marshall Student APO Semi-Finalist

Huntington – Zac Doss, a voice student in the Marshall University School of Music, will perform in an online voice competition sponsored by the American Pops Orchestra, directed by Luke Frazier.

Doss, who is a double major in voice and English, was selected to join 29 other semi-finalists in Washington, D.C., in March for the third annual “NextGen: The Voices of Tomorrow” competition. However, the event has been transformed into a virtual competition due to COVID-19, and viewers everywhere will have an opportunity vote online for the winner.

On Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25, the 30 semi-finalists from university programs throughout the country will virtually compete to win the top title. Votes from a panel of judges and the virtual audience will determine the winner.

Participating colleges and universities include American University, the Catholic University of America, Frostburg State University, George Mason University, Howard University, James Madison University, Liberty University, Marshall University, University of Mary Washington, Ohio University, Temple University, West Virginia University and the College of William and Mary.

Anyone can register online to receive a link to the livestream competition. The program will be streamed online, with the semi-finals and finals both beginning at 8 p.m. on their respective evenings. Winners will be announced live 8 p.m. Sunday, April 26. Cash prizes will be awarded, and the first-place winner will be featured in an upcoming APO show in the 2020-2021 season.

To watch and participate in the voting, register for free by going to https://www.eventbrite.com, and type “NextGen: Finding the Voices of Tomorrow” in the search box.

“Zac Doss is one of the best multi-talented musicians I know,” said Dr. Alexander Lee, assistant professor of music in voice at Marshall. “He has impressive vocal techniques in so many areas of the art form such as opera, contemporary commercial music and choir music. He has sung in numerous operas at Marshall University.”

His recent opera credits include the role of Tamino in Mozart’s Magic Flute, Aeneas in Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas and Woodsman in Barab’s Little Red Riding Hood. He also appeared in the musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

“He has been the leader of the Word of Light Community Church worship band for the past four years, leading in vocals and instruments varying between piano, guitar and ukulele,” Lee said. “Furthermore, he is a chamber choir member and a member of the Cypress Band. I think this NextGen competition will be a good opportunity to show his talented voice.”

While registration is free, a donation to support the cost of the event and prize money for the winners is appreciated.