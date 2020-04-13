COLUMN: Mark Caserta - Tearing Down One’s Political Opponent Won't Build Yours Up

It’s been said, all politics is local. What a shame the mayoral race in Huntington is being tainted by attack and innuendo within the Republican Party.

Yes, sadly, the Huntington mayor race has become laden with disingenuous political attacks designed to manipulate citizens into voting “against” another candidate versus voting “for” the attacking candidate.

It’s very disappointing to me this is happening in the Huntington mayoral race, much less within the GOP. Tearing others down does not increase your stature as a candidate.

It’s truly disconcerting to see how the desire for power will cause good men to fall.

It’s an age-old trap, but one aptly set for aspiring politicians, baited with the local pomp and circumstance of the mayor’s office.

But, God’s Truth doesn’t need man’s help to be made manifest!

Character above reproach is what God equipped man to achieve. And character is what you do when no one is looking. Our city doesn’t need divisive politics. Politics have become derisive enough without flailing help from contenders in the Republican Party.

We are better than that. Or, at least, we should be.

I’m not talking about standing up for one’s principles and values on the field of political battle. We all want a representative who will fight for their constituents!

I’m talking about casting doubt on someone else’s values and commitment just to win an election!

Some attacks have even gone as far as question a candidate’s Christianity and use of God’s Word.

That’s just not right. And it’s not Biblical.

God’s Word is the Sword of the Spirit. Try going to battle without it! And giving thanks for His many blessings is a sweet aroma to Heaven.

Is this what you’re looking for in a mayor? Is this the type behavior that will make our city proud?

We need someone to unify us in returning to “The Jewell City”, we once were. We need someone who will facilitate pride in our people and a desire to rise from the ashes, as we’ve done in the past. We need someone who will not only declare God’s Word, but live by it.

Be wary of politicians who spend more time disparaging other candidates than they do exalting their platform. There’s always a reason.

Here’s a tip for you heading to the polls.

If your vote is prompted by someone urging you to submit a “retaliation vote” versus a vote derived from sound judgment, it’s probably the wrong thing to do.

Ignore political rant. Ignore political grandstanding. Ignore the left-wing, local media.

You have what it takes to make the right choice!

Become informed and seek God’s wisdom before voting. It’s too important not to. He will always honor and prosper what you “set your hand and mind to”.

These words are truth, regardless of mayoral candidates running locally, or presidential candidates in Washington.

They are simply postulates and truth in life. They never fade away.

Go with God!