April 13 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday’s regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

Though the building is closed to the public, in accordance with West Virginia Open Governmental Proceedings Act, the meeting will be broadcast on Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable and the city's Facebook page, and live-streamed on the city's website.

1.

Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2.

Roll Call

3.

Synopsis of Last Meeting

4.

Reports of the Mayor

5.

2

nd

Reading of an Ordinance re

: 2020-O-08 – VACATING, CLOSING AND ABANDONING A PORTION OF SAID 15

th

STREET BEING A PARCEL 15 FEET IN WIDTH AND 576.04 FEET, MORE OR LESS, IN LENGTH, SITUATE IN GIDEON DISTRICT, HUNTINGTON, CABELL COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA, BEING THE EASTERLY 15 FEET OF THE EXISTING 15

th

STREET RIGHT OF WAY BOUNDED ON THE SOUTH BY THE NORTH LINE OF COLUMBIA AVENUE AND BOUNDED ON THE NORTH BY THE SOUTH LINE OF CHARLESTON AVENUE

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

6.

1

st

Reading of an Ordinance re

: #2020-O-14 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL ACCEPTING THE DEDICATION OF SENECA ROAD,

BOWALKER

LANE AND BIRCHWOOD CIRCLE AS PUBLIC STREETS WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Ted Kluemper

7.

Resolution re

:

#2020-R-

09 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LANDFILL SERVICES TO DISPOSE OF MUNICIPAL SOLID

WASTE FOR THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

8.

Resolution re:

#2020-R-

13 –

DECLARATION OF PUBLIC NUISANCE RELATED TO THE WRONGFUL MANUFACTURING, DISTRIBUTION AND DISPENSING OF PRESCRIPTION PAIN PILLS TO HUNTINGTON RESIDENTS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

9.

Resolution re:

#

2020-R-15

–

A

RESOLUTION

OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ACCEPT AN EXTENSION AND SUPPLEMENTATION TO A 2018 WV HOMELAND SECURITY GRANT ON BEHALF OF THE FIRE DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

10.

Resolution re:

#

2020-R-

2

1 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL

CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF RAY CORNWELL T

O

THE POSITION OF

CHIEF OF POLICE FOR THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

11.

Good & Welfare

12.

Adjournment