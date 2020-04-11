Most read
Chloe Anagnos - How a Struggling Writer Paid Off $150,000 in Loans in 6 Years
Unlike many of her peers who are now pressuring Democratic candidates to use government power to erase student loan debt, she was brave enough to admit she needed to get the ball rolling (and fast!) if she was not going to let debt dictate her future.
Instead of sitting and waiting, watching her debt grow bigger, financial journalist Janet Alvarez decided to act.
Read more at FEE.org.