Chloe Anagnos - How a Struggling Writer Paid Off $150,000 in Loans in 6 Years

  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, April 11, 2020 - 07:25

A financial journalist spoke to NBC News about how she managed to pay off $150,000 in student loans and medical debt in just six years.

Unlike many of her peers who are now pressuring Democratic candidates to use government power to erase student loan debt, she was brave enough to admit she needed to get the ball rolling (and fast!) if she was not going to let debt dictate her future.

Instead of sitting and waiting, watching her debt grow bigger, financial journalist Janet Alvarez decided to act.

Read more at FEE.org

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus