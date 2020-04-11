Pray for God on Easter to Remove the Plague

It's time for mass repenting even amongst those who have been covered by the blood of Jesus.

Repent of the sins of Sodom and Gomorah. Let Jesus remove your urge. Put down the drugs. Let angels slowly give you power to curtail use. Do not drink the dark Kool Aid and close ears to all false prophets.

Don a mask, but carry a sword, the Bible.



Get on your knees and pray for the devil scourge to go back to hell. Find holy water and pour it into the lungs of the COVID 19 sufferers.

Love the sinners. We all are.

Let Jesus and his angel army combat the plague and the devil's demons send them back to hell and repent so he stays there. In Jesus’ name, I repent.

In Jesus’ name remove the plague. In Jesus name raise those who perished.

Let us believe.