Gov. Announces ‘Hero Pay’ for Frontline Workers; Adds Cabell, Wayne Counties to Restrictive List

Charleston – Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday each of West Virginia’s 55 counties will receive a grant in the amount of $100,000 to use at their discretion to reward “hero pay” for the various front line personnel and first responders involved in the effort.

A grant will be given to the West Virginia National Guard to issue $500 to each member that has been activated to serve during the pandemic, Justice said during a virtual press briefing at the Capitol Complex. Prior to the briefing, Justice prepared a letter to President Donald J. Trump seeking the authority to use some of the $1.25 billion in funds from the federal CARES Act to “reward first responders and other front line workers that have been putting in countless hours” as well.

“Those at the county level are the ones that need to make the real judgment on getting this money to the people who have been looking out for us in every way and thank them so much,” Justice said.

”It’s the best and simplest way to handle it.”

Also, Justice signed an executive order adding Cabell, Ohio, Wayne, and Wood counties to the list of community clusters for the spread of the virus. The order gives the local health departments in those counties the authority to further restrict and tighten rules on social distancing and essential services.



Friday’s action brings the total statewide to 11 counties receiving the designation. Though Jackson was also considered, Justice said health officials there beloved additional sanctions weren’t needed at this time.















