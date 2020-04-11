Marshall President’s Social Media Comments Strike a Chord with Students

 Saturday, April 11, 2020 - 12:23

Huntington– In times of change, it’s essential to be adaptable and open to versatility and that’s exactly what Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert is doing with his social media communications during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gilbert, whose social media accounts are already robust, has amped up his online activity by communicating weekly with students via video and, most recently, even crooning a few lines to one of his favorite Johnny Cash tunes.  The videos have been met with acclaim by many students and others who shared their appreciation for Gilbert’s efforts on Instagram and other platforms. Below are a few of the Instagram comments:

  • britttt_michelle This is so inspiring and just what we needed! Thank you so much for going above and beyond to be such a wonderful and dedicated president! You are very much appreciated, GO HERD 
