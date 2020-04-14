Marshall’s Ed.D. in Leadership Studies named among most affordable online doctorates

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Doctor of Education degree in Leadership Studies has been named among the 2020 most affordable online doctorates in education by the website OnlineU.org.

Marshall’s ranking of #4 in the top 20 institutions place it among schools such as Texas Tech University, Kennesaw State University, the University of Arkansas and the University of Wyoming.

“We are so pleased that our program has been recognized in this way,” said Dr. Teresa Eagle, dean of the College of Education and Professional Development at Marshall. “Our program director, Dr. Bobbi Nicholson, and the rest of the faculty work very hard to keep the program affordable and accessible, yet as rigorous as it should be on the doctoral level.”

According to their website, OnlineU researches accredited online colleges in order to provide rankings based on affordability. They manually research and standardize tuition data in order to make it straightforward and accessible. Each year, they publish rankings of the Most Affordable Online Colleges in order to help prospective students find an online program that matches their budget and career aspirations.

For further information on Marshall University’s rankings, visit www.marshall.edu/rankings.