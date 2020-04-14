HMDA Holding Special Teleconference Meetintg

The Huntington Municipal Development Authority will hold a special meeting Monday, April 20 at 4 pm. in Council Chambers via teleconference. The agenda includes approval of a $1.9 million dollar loan to correct a slip at Kinetic Park.

Notice is hereby given that a Special Meeting of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority will be held Monday, April 20, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, via teleconference, for the following purpose:

1. To give the Executive Director of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority the authority to request and execute a loan of up to $1.9 million dollars from Wesbanco Bank to assist in funding costs needed for ongoing slip repair at Kinetic Park

IMPORTANT NOTE ABOUT MEETINGS DURING COVID-19 STAY-AT-HOME ORDERS: In the interest of public health and safety, this meeting will be closed to the public. However, in accordance with West Virginia open meetings laws, the meeting will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable, streamed live on the City of Huntington's website at http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/public-meetings/ and broadcast live on the City of Huntington, WV Facebook page.