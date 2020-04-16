Marshall computer science student honored at International Conference on Emerging Data and Industry

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University graduate student Govind Yatnalkar, who is studying computer science in the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences, received the “Best Paper Award” of the International Conference on Emerging Data and Industry 4.0. The award was announced April 8.

The paper, titled “An Enhanced Ride Sharing Model Based on Human Characteristics and Machine Learning Recommender System,” was written by Yatnalkar, as well as faculty members Dr. Husnu Narman, and Dr. Haroon Malik, both assistant professors of computer science.

The International Conference on Emerging Data and Industry 4.0 (EDI40) is a leading international conference for academia, industry and government to share new ideas, research and practical development experiences for enhancing digital strategies. Among the topics covered were big data analytics, cyber-physical systems, fog and edge computing, and internet of everything. EDI40 2020 was held virtually in Warsaw, Poland, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I am so happy to hear that the paper received the Best Paper Award,” Yatnalkar said. “Winning this award would not have been possible without the inspiration I have received from my research supervisors Drs. Husnu Narman and Haroon Malik, for whom I have the deepest respect, and from whom I have derived the strength to challenge myself and perform better at each stage. I am so grateful and honored to be a student at Marshall and to have the support of faculty in the Computer Sciences and Electrical Engineering department.”

Yatnalkar has conducted research on optimizing ride-sharing strategies and completed his thesis on “Machine Learning Recommender Model for Ride Sharing based on Rider Characteristics and User Threshold Time.” He plans to continue to develop ways of optimizing user experience by using machine-learning techniques.

“I am delighted that the conference committee recognized Mr. Yatnalkar’s work as cutting-edge research,” Narman said. “He is an excellent student and has demonstrated his research and commitment to computer science.”

Malik added, “The best paper award signifies Mr. Yatnalkar’s research work’s originality, clarity, and potential impact on practical applications of the intelligent transportation system. He is very much deserving of this award.”