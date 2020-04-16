Marshall University student wins Harry S. Truman Scholarship

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Marshall University student Anna Williams has won the prestigious Harry S. Truman Scholarship. She was one of 62 students selected from a pool of over 773 candidates for the award, and the only student from West Virginia selected this year.

The scholarship is designed to encourage outstanding students who are interested in careers in public service. Students who are selected must have strong evidence of academic merit and leadership experience, as well as a long history of service. The scholarship offers up to $30,000 for graduate or professional school, access to a vast alumni network of previous Truman Scholars, leadership development opportunities and internship experiences.

At Marshall, Williams was student body vice president for the 2019-2020 academic year and was recently elected student body president. She has worked closely with the president’s office on initiatives such as Marshall University’s meal swipe program, as well as the campus food pantry. She also works as a resident advisor, is a past member of the Marshall University Speech and Debate Team and is the Marshall University board fellow for Our Future, WV.

Williams is only the second Marshall University student to receive the scholarship. A communication studies major, she intends to pursue a joint J.D. degree in public law and a master’s degree in community planning on public policy. She hopes to work in poverty assistance and policy, and has an interest in strengthening low income communities’ access to resources.

“I feel very proud to represent Marshall as a Truman Scholar,” Williams said. “The family I have gained from this university has helped transform me into the leader I am today.”

“I am extremely proud of Anna,” said Marshall President Dr. Jerome Gilbert. “I have personally watched her leadership and service at Marshall, and I knew from the beginning that she had a tremendous chance of being selected for this award. Anna has the heart of a true servant leader, and the Truman Scholarship is about training our next generation of public service leaders through graduate study. Anna will be an amazing Truman Scholar.”

Established in 1975, the Truman Foundation has selected over 3,000 scholars. For more information, visit www.truman.gov or contact Mallory Carpenter, program manager for national scholarships for Marshall University by e-mail at Mallory.carpenter@marshall.edu.