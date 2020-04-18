Phi Kappa Phi students receive graduate fellowships

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Four members of the Marshall University chapter of Phi Kappa Phi are receiving financial help toward their graduate education. Kennedy Snavely, a biological sciences student; Faith Hensley, a mathematics student; Tatiana Schrader, an environmental science and health sciences student; and Allison Smarr, an English and marketing student, will each receive $500 fellowships to help them continue their education into graduate school.

They were chosen for the awards based on previous academic achievement, service and leadership experience, letters of recommendation, work samples and acceptance at an approved graduate or professional program.

Dr. Kristen Lillvis is the president of the Marshall chapter of Phi Kappa Phi. She’s an associate professor of English and director of the digital humanities program.

"In addition to top-notch academic records, these students share a commitment to their communities,” Lillvis said. “They consistently use their talents to serve Marshall and West Virginia more broadly, and they are going to be great assets to the graduate programs they join. We are so proud to honor them with these awards.”

Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective multidisciplinary collegiate honor society. They initiate more than 30,000 members a year on 300 campuses in the United States and Philippines. At Marshall University the Phi Kappa Phi chapter is associated with the Honors College and is made up of faculty and student officers from throughout the university.

The Marshall chapter will also forward Snavely’s application to the national competition, where she’ll compete for fellowships of $8,500, $20,000 or $35,000. For more information about Phi Kappa Phi or the fellowships, contact Lillvis at lillvis@marshall.edu