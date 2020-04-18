Most read
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: How to Use Worldometer Stats
- Wayne High School Wins Against Tolsia
- Marshall University Nutrition Education Program provides free virtual resources for families during COVID-19
- SHELLY’S WORLD: Fiction The Happy Store – The Mystery of the Missing Wallet
- Marshall Speech and Hearing Center Awarded Grant for Parkinson's Therapy
- IMAGE GALLERY: MU Women Triumph Over Rice
- Marshall Student Wins Truman Scholarship
- Seventh Anniversary Pullman Square
HIGHER EDUCATION: Universities Hit with Class-actions Demanding Tuition Refunds
Adelaide Dixon, a student at the University of Miami in Florida, and Grainger Rickenbaker, a student at Drexel University in Pennsylvania, filed separate class-actions on behalf of their fellow students in federal court, seeking a refund of some of their tuition costs, CNBC reported Monday.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, colleges and universities have shifted to online learning, but have so far declined to issue even partial tuition refunds for students, even though many of them have given refunds for room and board expenses.
Both schools told CNBC that they are aware of the complaints but had no comment beyond that.
The focus of the suits is on the enormous differences between in-person schooling and online or virtual education, according to news reports.
Read more at The College Fix.