HIGHER EDUCATION: Universities Hit with Class-actions Demanding Tuition Refunds

Students at two universities have filed lawsuits against their schools, demanding at least some of their tuition money back after campus officials switched to online learning following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Adelaide Dixon, a student at the University of Miami in Florida, and Grainger Rickenbaker, a student at Drexel University in Pennsylvania, filed separate class-actions on behalf of their fellow students in federal court, seeking a refund of some of their tuition costs, CNBC reported Monday.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, colleges and universities have shifted to online learning, but have so far declined to issue even partial tuition refunds for students, even though many of them have given refunds for room and board expenses.

Both schools told CNBC that they are aware of the complaints but had no comment beyond that.

The focus of the suits is on the enormous differences between in-person schooling and online or virtual education, according to news reports.

