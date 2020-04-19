Most read
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: How to Use Worldometer Stats
- SHELLY’S WORLD: Fiction The Happy Store – The Mystery of the Missing Wallet
- IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall's Men's Team Defeats Tulane
- Marshall Speech and Hearing Center Awarded Grant for Parkinson's Therapy
- IMAGE GALLERY: St. Joe Takes One in OT from Ashland's Kittens
- IMAGE GALLERY: St Joe's Girls Going to Charleston Tournament
- HIGHER EDUCATION: Universities Hit with Class-actions Demanding Tuition Refunds
- Pottery Place Teams with Marshall for Hunger Benefit
OPINION: Ryan McMaken - Thanks to Lockdowns, State and Local Tax Revenues Are Plummeting
These realities will put pressure on politicians to relax their social distancing rules in the hope that local taxpayers can again earn money and generate sales taxes in their jurisdictions. A failure to do so will mean layoffs for government employees and large cuts to government budgets.
Politicians may not care about your household budget or whether you have a job. But they care deeply about their government budgets and jobs for their friends.
This, perhaps more than anything else, will hasten moves by state and local politicians toward allowing the US economy to function again.
Read more at Mises Wire.
An economist for the Colorado Division of Housing from 2009 to 2014, Ryan McMaken is a senior editor at the Ludwig von Mises Institute, and author of Commie Cowboys: The Bourgeoisie and the Nation-State in the Western Genre.