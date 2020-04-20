Special Metals Implements Two Week Furlough After COVID Positive Reports

According to an internal memorandum, the furlough begins Monday, and lasts through May 4. The action comes after three employees, including two supervisors, tested positive for COVID 19.

"As of a result of these actions you may be immediately eligible for Unemployment Insurance,” the memo said.

“During the furlough/layoff period employees may use any accrued Paid Time Off available to them. There are employees that, due to the critical nature of their roles, will be contacted by their manager to work some or all of this shutdown period.”



“We thank you for all your continued contributions you make to our company and look forward to seeing you on Monday.”