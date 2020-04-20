Most read
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: How to Use Worldometer Stats
- SHELLY’S WORLD: Fiction The Happy Store – The Mystery of the Missing Wallet
- Animal Shelter Director Hurried Euthanasia Dose to Make Trash Run
- IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall's Men's Team Defeats Tulane
- IMAGE GALLERY: St. Joe Takes One in OT from Ashland's Kittens
- Perspectives on the Pandemic with Dr. John Ioannidis
- Marshall Speech and Hearing Center Awarded Grant for Parkinson's Therapy
- HIGHER EDUCATION: Universities Hit with Class-actions Demanding Tuition Refunds
Special Metals Implements Two Week Furlough After COVID Positive Reports
According to an internal memorandum, the furlough begins Monday, and lasts through May 4. The action comes after three employees, including two supervisors, tested positive for COVID 19.
"As of a result of these actions you may be immediately eligible for Unemployment Insurance,” the memo said.
“During the furlough/layoff period employees may use any accrued Paid Time Off available to them. There are employees that, due to the critical nature of their roles, will be contacted by their manager to work some or all of this shutdown period.”
“We thank you for all your continued contributions you make to our company and look forward to seeing you on Monday.”