3 Dead, 1 Missing Following House Fire

 Monday, April 20, 2020 - 11:37 Updated 4 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

Huntington - At least three people, including two children, died this morning in a fire on Cottage Ave.

Fire Chief Jan Rader told media that the fire burned so hot it melted shingles on a house across the street. Ammunition was store inside the structure and part of it collapsed.

Brandon Wilben tried to save lives of the family. 

“I kicked in the door an drugged the dad out I'm so sorry I tried so hard to find the kids I tried so hard.”

