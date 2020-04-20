Most read
3 Dead, 1 Missing Following House Fire
Monday, April 20, 2020 - 11:37 Updated 4 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Fire Chief Jan Rader told media that the fire burned so hot it melted shingles on a house across the street. Ammunition was store inside the structure and part of it collapsed.
Brandon Wilben tried to save lives of the family.
“I kicked in the door an drugged the dad out I'm so sorry I tried so hard to find the kids I tried so hard.”