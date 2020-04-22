Marshall Announces Plans to Convert Stimulus Funds to Direct Cash Grants for Students

Huntington - Marshall University officials announced they expect to receive federal stimulus funds from the U.S. Department of Education to provide emergency financial assistance for students adversely impacted by the recent shutdown.

In a press release, President Jerome A. Gilbert said the university submitted the required paperwork to the federal government last week, but has not yet received its first installment of stimulus funds. Marshall is finalizing the application process details now so the program can be rolled out quickly once the funds arrive, he added. Maurice Cooley, interim director of Student Affairs, will be heading up the application and award process.

Gilbert added that Marshall is committed to providing assistance as quickly as possible to students who are struggling to make ends meet, and anticipates that application requirements will be brief, including information regarding specific needs and simple supporting documentation.

The university anticipates that online applications for direct cash grants will be accepted beginning later this week or early next week, based on U.S. Department of Education funding and guidance.

The grants of up to $1,000 will be intended to help current Marshall students with personal or family situations that meet the following criteria:

· Reduction in personal or family household income due to job loss, reduced work hours or temporary furlough;

· Costs related to the transition to online learning;

· Medical expenses; or

· Travel or moving expenses to return home due to the transition to online learning.

These grants are separate from the previously announced financial assistance to students for unused housing/meal plans, and Rec Center and parking fees. No application is needed to receive those funds and it is still the university’s intention to have credits available in student accounts by April 29.

In addition, as announced last week, all students who register for summer school at Marshall will receive emergency assistance funds to offset the e-delivery fee of $120 for a three-hour course. There is no application for these funds, either. When students register for summer session courses, the university will automatically apply $40 per credit hour to their accounts to cancel out the e-delivery fees.

As soon as the university has the stimulus funds from the federal government, all students will receive an e-mail containing grant application details and deadlines, Gilbert said.