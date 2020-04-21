Marshall’s WMUL-FM takes home awards from national competitions

Huntington – Students from Marshall University’s public radio station, WMUL-FM, have received a number of awards recently, including earning 19 awards at the 2019 Vega Digital Awards, as well as being honored with seven awards during the 80th Annual Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Conference’s 11th Annual Awards Ceremony in March and 15 recognitions in the International AVA Digital Awards 2020 Competition in February. They also earned 15 awards during the National Broadcasting Society/ Alpha Epsilon Rho (NBS/AERho) 29th Annual National Student Audio/Video Scriptwriting and 57th Annual Audio/Video Production Awards Competition ceremony earlier this month.

Students competed with other broadcasting students from colleges and universities throughout the United States in the IBS Awards. WMUL-FM’s student broadcasters fared well in all seven categories in which they entered, said Dr. Chuck G. Bailey, professor of radio-television production and management in the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Marshall University.

“WMUL-FM being declared as having the best news promotion and women’s basketball play-by-play plus WMUL-FM being a finalist for College Radio Station of the Year speaks well for Marshall University, the College of Arts and Media, and the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications,” Bailey said.

Of the Vega Digital Awards, Bailey remarked that it’s “an amazing accomplishment to be recognized with a Canopus Award by an international panel of judges, who are handpicked from a diverse range of marketing and advertising companies from around the world, for producing another one in a long line of solid exceptional weekly call-in sports talk programs that highlights Marshall’s Olympic sports teams.”

Their many recent awards recognized the WMUL-FM student broadcasters and community volunteers for having created a compelling weekly statewide high school basketball talk program, for the FM 88 Sports Staff’s use of social media through Instagram, for an audio musical entertainment program and for having broadcast excellent play-by-play of Marshall men’s basketball. Other WMUL-FM student broadcasters received awards for newscasts, insightful sports reporting, sports play-by-play of Marshall football and men’s basketball, a weekly sports program that sums up the week in Marshall athletics, the video presentation of its weekly statewide high school basketball talk program, and the FM 88 Sports Staff’s use of social media through Twitter.

The awards “are a tribute to the continual quality and commitment to the news and sports coverage, creative programming, station promotion, and having an online presence that our broadcast students exhibit in competition with professional practitioners,” Bailey said.