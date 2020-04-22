Cabell Facilities Closed for Rest of School Year: Remote Learning & Food Service to Continue

In a news conference Monday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice ordered that all West Virginia public schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year. This closure affects face-to-face instruction; however, the Governor has directed that school districts continue remote learning and nutrition programs.

“While I understand this is disappointing news for everyone, including myself, it was somewhat expected by many due to continued challenges with the COVID-19 health crisis,” says Ryan Saxe, Cabell County Schools Superintendent. “The impacts will be felt by everyone, but please know we are committed to making the best of a difficult situation. I, along with our board of education, district leadership team and staff will continue working on contingency plans. We will continue to keep our students, families and employees updated via our school district website, www.cabellschools.com, and on our social media accounts.”

Superintendent Saxe says the district is working to answer many questions, but is planning the following:

To continue to provide remote learning opportunities through the district’s Connected Classroom plan and providing digital tools for students who need them. If you would like to request a device, please contact your school.





To continue serving free meals for any child 18 and under or any currently enrolled student. At this time, the district is serving nearly 9,000 meals per day.





To engage with students and faculty to postpone or create alternative celebrations including prom and graduation.





To continue to meet with students on the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council to help understand the challenges they are facing and to hear their ideas for how the district can continue to meet their needs.





Additionally, the superintendent will be forming a Virtual Learning Task force made up of students, teachers, school administrators and parents/guardians to make recommendations for how remote learning will need to evolve to meet the learning needs of students. The district will also continue to seek guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education regarding summer school and summer learning opportunities.