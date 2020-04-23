11 Selected for Membership in Medical Honor Society

Huntington - The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine selected six medical students, three resident physicians and two faculty members for membership into Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.

New inductees include third-year medical students David Bartlett, Carly Clark, Madison Crank, Jett MacPherson, Colin McCorkle and Erin Wingfield. Resident inductees for 2020 are Jason Ballengee, D.O., internal medicine resident; Kasey Stickler, M.D., family medicine resident; and Morgan Stickler, M.D., family medicine resident. Mohammed AlJasmi, M.D., assistant professor of medicine, and Chad Lavender, M.D., assistant professor of orthopaedic surgery, are the faculty inductees for 2020.

Student inductees are selected from among the top quartile of students in a given class based on academic performance, leadership, professionalism and a firm sense of ethics, promise of future success in medicine and a commitment to service in the school and community. Resident and faculty inductees are selected by a caucus of members of the society, including students.

The Marshall University chapter of Alpha Omega Alpha is one of 132 chapters across the country. Since the organization’s founding in 1902, nearly 200,000 members have been elected to the society nationwide.