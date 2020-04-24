Most read
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: How to Use Worldometer Stats
- April 23 Cabell County Commission Meeting Agenda
- IMAGE GALLERY: St. Joe Wins Own Tournament; Skit Photos Included
- April 27 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
- Tri State Cheerleading Competition
- Thousands Gather to Send Off Marshall Team to WVU
- Cabell Facilities Closed for Rest of School Year: Remote Learning & Food Service to Continue
- 11 Selected for Membership in Medical Honor Society
April 27 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
Though the building is closed to the public, in accordance with West Virginia Open Governmental Proceedings Act, the meeting will be broadcast on Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable and the city's Facebook page, and live-streamed on the city's website.
1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
2. Roll Call
3. Synopsis of Last Meeting
4. Reports of the Mayor
5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-14 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL ACCEPTING THE DEDICATION OF SENECA ROAD, BOWALKER LANE AND BIRCHWOOD CIRCLE AS PUBLIC STREETS WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON
Sponsored by:Councilman Ted Kluemper
6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-12: An Ordinance directing that the issue of the authorization of additional levies, for the purpose of providing sufficient local funding to the Tri-State Transit Authority to continue bus service to the City of Huntington, be submitted to the voters of the City of Huntington, in the primary election to be held in Cabell and Wayne counties, West Virginia, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 and directing the officers of the City Council to execute and file this ordinance with the records of the City Council as the order submitting the issue to the voters of the City of Huntington at the Primary Election to be held on June 9, 2020. (Pending committee approval)
Sponsored by:Pending Committee
7. Resolution re: #2020-R-17: A Resolution of Council Authorizing the Mayor to Enter into a Contract to Furnish Labor, Materials and Equipment to Renovate the 5th Floor of the Jean Dean Public Safety Building for the Compass Program Wellness Center for First Responders
Sponsored by:Councilman Mike Shockley
8. Resolution re: #2020-R-18: A Resolution of Council Authorizing the Mayor to Accept Additional Funding from the Fiscal Year 2020 Highway Safety Grant with the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles
Sponsored by:Councilwoman Joyce Clark
9. Resolution re: #2020-R-20: A Resolution of Council Authorizing the Mayor to Enter into a Contract to Furnish Labor, Equipment and Materials for the Construction of a Retaining Wall on Hillendale Drive, Within the City of Huntington
Sponsored by:Councilman Ted Kluemper
10. Resolution re: #2020-R-25: A Resolution of Council Authorizing the Mayor to Amend the Citizen Participation Plan for our Community Planning and Development Programs
Sponsored by:Councilman Mike Shockley
11. Resolution re: #2020-R-28: A Resolution in Support of a Huntington Application for $500,000 in Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant Resources for the "Civic Arena Plaza" Project (pending committee approval)
Sponsored by:Pending Committee
12. Good & Welfare
13. Adjournment