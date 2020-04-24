April 27 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

Though the building is closed to the public, in accordance with West Virginia Open Governmental Proceedings Act, the meeting will be broadcast on Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable and the city's Facebook page, and live-streamed on the city's website.





1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-14 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL ACCEPTING THE DEDICATION OF SENECA ROAD, BOWALKER LANE AND BIRCHWOOD CIRCLE AS PUBLIC STREETS WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by:Councilman Ted Kluemper

6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-12: An Ordinance directing that the issue of the authorization of additional levies, for the purpose of providing sufficient local funding to the Tri-State Transit Authority to continue bus service to the City of Huntington, be submitted to the voters of the City of Huntington, in the primary election to be held in Cabell and Wayne counties, West Virginia, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 and directing the officers of the City Council to execute and file this ordinance with the records of the City Council as the order submitting the issue to the voters of the City of Huntington at the Primary Election to be held on June 9, 2020. (Pending committee approval)

Sponsored by:Pending Committee





7. Resolution re: #2020-R-17: A Resolution of Council Authorizing the Mayor to Enter into a Contract to Furnish Labor, Materials and Equipment to Renovate the 5th Floor of the Jean Dean Public Safety Building for the Compass Program Wellness Center for First Responders

Sponsored by:Councilman Mike Shockley

8. Resolution re: #2020-R-18: A Resolution of Council Authorizing the Mayor to Accept Additional Funding from the Fiscal Year 2020 Highway Safety Grant with the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles

Sponsored by:Councilwoman Joyce Clark

9. Resolution re: #2020-R-20: A Resolution of Council Authorizing the Mayor to Enter into a Contract to Furnish Labor, Equipment and Materials for the Construction of a Retaining Wall on Hillendale Drive, Within the City of Huntington

Sponsored by:Councilman Ted Kluemper

10. Resolution re: #2020-R-25: A Resolution of Council Authorizing the Mayor to Amend the Citizen Participation Plan for our Community Planning and Development Programs

Sponsored by:Councilman Mike Shockley

11. Resolution re: #2020-R-28: A Resolution in Support of a Huntington Application for $500,000 in Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant Resources for the "Civic Arena Plaza" Project (pending committee approval)

Sponsored by:Pending Committee

12. Good & Welfare

13. Adjournment



