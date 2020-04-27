Marshall Sponsoring Virtual Career Expo

Huntington – In response to COVID-19, Marshall University’s Office of Career Education will conduct a virtual Career Expo from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, on the university’s JobTrax web site. The event is for all majors seeking full-time, part-time and internship positions, and companies seeking employees in those categories.

“With the rapidly evolving situation regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus, Marshall University and the Office of Career Education want to assure you that the health and well-being of our students and employer partners is our priority. For that reason, in response to guidance from the CDC to limit large gatherings, we are shifting to a virtual Career Expo,” said Jennifer Brown, assistant director of the Office of Career Education.

Brown said the virtual Career Expo will have an exclusive chat room with real-time engagement in groups and personalized one-on-one interactions.

“The virtual format may be new to some, but we’re confident that job seekers will find this experience to be as valuable and rewarding as attending our traditional in-person hiring events,” Brown said. “Thank you for your patience as we continue our mission to connect employers with top job candidates.”

More than 40 employers are expected to have recruiters at this virtual event, representing areas of business, health care, education, corrections and many others.

Registration is free for all students and alumni. To register, visit https://marshall-csm.symplicity.com/events/VirtualExpo2020.

Interested employers can visit https://marshall-csm.symplicity.com/events/VirtualExpo2020 to register. If you have questions about the event, please e-mail career@marshall.edu.