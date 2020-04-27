Gov. Announces Discussions for Reopening Restaurants

Justice directed his administration to look into the safest ways to begin the process of reopening restaurants, and determine what additional safety protocols may be necessary. He indicated the state will provide advance notice of at least a week before the current guidelines are altered.



The directive listed some safety requirements that are currently being considered, including limiting restaurant capacity, implementing special spacing requirements for bars and restaurants, increasing cleaning measures, limiting the number of people per table, instituting temperature checks for employees, requiring masks for cashiers and staff, providing disposable menus and utensils, and serving beverages in cans or bottles.



The opening of restaurants includes the possibility of easing restrictions on outdoor dining across the state.



“As we move forward, I would just promise you with all my soul that I will continue, with the experts that we’ve brought together, to try to protect you in every way,” Justice said in a press release. “But, at the same time, I’m also going to try every way in my power to get you back to work and get you back to the lifestyle that you’ve become accustomed to."



“We’ll try to go together as we run across the finish line with this terrible disease and move forward with our lives,"he added.

"We’re going to win this battle. But we’ve got to do it prudently, we’ve got to do the right thing from the standpoint of your safety and all of our safety.