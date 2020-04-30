Marshall students establish Project Feed Huntington to address hunger during COVID-19

 Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 15:10 Updated 11 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University students Kane Morrone and Cara Martin have worked with university student affairs staff members Dakota Maddox and Matt James to establish Project Feed Huntington, an outreach effort aimed at alleviating hunger and other COVID-19-related needs in the Huntington area.

 

Project Feed Huntington is a Marshall University initiative created to help several community groups, including the Huntington City Mission, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Lily’s Place and Recovery Point, according to Morrone, who is a senior marketing and entrepreneurship student from Kenova, West Virginia.

 

“Our goal is to provide 50 care packages to Big Brothers Big Sisters, Lily’s Place, and Recovery Point and to provide 250 meals to Huntington City Mission,” Morrone said. “The team of Project Feed Huntington strives to create a positive impact on the community as well as give the students at Marshall University an opportunity to put boots on the ground and support an identified need: hunger.”

 

Martin, a junior chemistry education student from Clayton, North Carolina, said they are looking for community members who like to cook and who might be willing to donate potluck-style dishes to serve at the Huntington City Mission.

 

Other needed donations include:

 

Big Brothers, Big Sisters

·         Disinfectant wipes

·         Lysol spray

·         Snacks with shelf life

 

Lily’s Place

·         Hand sanitizers

·         Cleaning supplies

·         Paper towels

·         Toilet paper

·         Snacks with shelf life

 

Recovery Point

·         Cleaning supplies

·         Disinfectant wipes

·         Hygiene products

·         Snacks with shelf life

 

Examples of snacks with a shelf life include granola bars, Pop-Tarts, ramen, nuts, crackers and canned meats. Examples of hygiene products include body wash, individual shampoos and conditioners, deodorant and razors.

 

Those interested in donating are encouraged to drop off items at ReGeneration Church, located at 1502 Fourth Avenue, in Huntington. Drop-off dates are Thursday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m., and Monday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additional drop-offs can be scheduled, and those interested in making a monetary donation can contact Morrone at morrone10@marshall.edu or Martin at martin687@marshall.edu.

