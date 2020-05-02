LEGAL: SCOTUS Will Soon Decide Whether To Reconsider Qualified Immunity

For the last several years, Cato has been leading the campaign to abolish qualified immunity -- an atextual, ahistorical judicial doctrine that shields state officials from liability, even when they violate people's constitutional rights. The most immediate practical goal of this campaign has been to convince the U.S. Supreme Court to hear one of the many cases calling for qualified immunity to be either narrowed or reconsidered outright.

And over the last seven months, I've written several times about how the Court has indicated that it's preparing to consider several qualified immunity cases, given the manner in which it has repeatedly rescheduled several cert petitions that have been fully briefed and ready for resolution since October. My hypothesis at the time was that the Supreme Court was delaying resolution of these petitions so that it could consider them along with several other high-profile cases that also raised the same underlying question of whether qualified immunity should be reconsidered.

Now it would seem that prediction has been vindicated. Just today, the Supreme Court distributed thirteen* different qualified immunity cert petitions for its conference of May 15, 2020. This is obviously no coincidence, and it means that by the morning of Monday, May 18th, we will finally know whether the Justices are prepared to confront one of the most pernicious and legally baseless doctrines in the history of the Court.

Here's the complete list of the thirteen different petitions that have been distributed for the May 15th conference. In most of these cases, Cato filed an amicus brief in support of the petition, and in many of them, we either helped coordinate or took the lead on a "cross-ideological brief," on behalf of a diverse alliance of organizations opposed to qualified immunity.

