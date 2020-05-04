Marshall Introduces New Online Undergraduate Business Degree

The Brad D. Smith Undergraduate School of Business at Marshall University will launch its first fully online Bachelor of Arts degree in general business beginning Fall 2020.

The program is specifically designed to serve those with work and/or family responsibilities and for transfer students who may not have the ability to attend the Huntington campus on a regular basis.

The degree is AACSB accredited and all online courses were designed using the Quality Matters rubric for higher education. Following the Quality Matters standards ensures that courses are developed with the utmost excellence and care to deliver the best online business education possible.

Dr. Avi Mukheree, dean of the Lewis College of Business, said students in the general business online degree program can expect to have a similar learning experience as on-campus students, but with more flexibility and convenience.

“This is a momentous milestone for the school and college as we make every effort to make high-quality, online business education available to students in West Virginia and globally,” Mukherjee said.

Students will work with an academic advisor to develop an individualized academic plan, registering for classes from multiple business disciplines such as management, marketing, accounting, economics and finance.

For more information about the B.A. in general business degree, visit www.marshall.edu/cob or contact Lacie Bittinger, director of student services, by phone at 304-696-2612 or by e-mail at bittinger@marshall.edu.