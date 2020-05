Huntington Council Agenda includes Placing TTA Levy on June 9 Primary Election Ballot

Huntington City Council meets Monday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall. A Finance Committee meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. followed immediately by the council work session.

In the interest of public health and safety, the May 11, 2020, Huntington City Council meeting will be closed to the public. However, in accordance with West Virginia open meetings laws, the meeting will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable, streamed live on the City of Huntington's website at http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/public-meetings/ and broadcast live on the City of Huntington, WV Facebook page.

Members of the public who would like to submit appropriate comments in advance for any agenda item or for the good and welfare portion of the meeting are welcome to do so by emailing City Clerk Barbara Miller at millerb@huntingtonwv.gov or Assistant City Clerk Lisa Adkins at adkinsl@huntingtonwv.gov. The deadline to submit comments will be noon Monday, May 11, 2020, and please be sure to include your name and address in the email.

A G E N D A

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

May 11, 2020

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-12: AN ORDINANCE DIRECTING THAT THE ISSUE OF THE AUTHORIZATION OF ADDITIONAL LEVIES, FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING SUFFICIENT LOCAL FUNDING TO THE TRI-STATE TRANSIT AUTHORITY TO CONTINUE BUS SERVICE TO THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, BE SUBMITTED TO THE VOTERS OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, IN THE PRIMARY ELECTION TO BE HELD IN CABELL AND WAYNE COUNTIES, WEST VIRGINIA, ON TUESDAY, JUNE 9, 2020 AND DIRECTING THE OFFICERS OF THE CITY COUNCIL TO EXECUTE AND FILE THIS ORDINANCE WITH THE RECORDS OF THE CITY COUNCIL AS THE ORDER SUBMITTING THE ISSUE TO THE VOTERS OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AT THE PRIMARY ELECTION TO BE HELD ON JUNE 9, 2020

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

6. Resolution re: 2020-R-26 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING A SUBSTANTIAL CHANGE OF THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROJECT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

7. Resolution re: 2020-R-29 – SUPPLEMENTAL RESOLUTION PROVIDING PARAMETERS AS TO THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT, DATE, MATURITY DATE, INTEREST RATE, INTEREST AND PRINCIPAL PAYMENT DATES AND OTHER TERMS OF THE STORMWATER BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES, SERIES 2020, OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON; AUTHORIZING AND APPROVING THE SALE AND DELIVERY OF SUCH NOTES PURSUANT TO A CERTIFICATE OF

DETERMINATIONS; AND MAKING OTHER PROVISIONS AS TO THE SERIES 2020 NOTES

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

8. Resolution re: 2020-R-22 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF MARK BATES TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

9. Resolution re: 2020-R-23 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF JEFF ROWE TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

10. Resolution re: 2020-R-24 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF DAVID GRALEY TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

11. Good & Welfare

12. Adjournment