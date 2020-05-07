Most read
Marshall School of Pharmacy ranks among best pharmacy schools
“We are extremely proud of our pharmacy program at Marshall University,” said Dr. Gayle Brazeau, dean of the school of pharmacy. “We offer hands-on learning in a cutting-edge facility with the lowest pharmacy school tuition in West Virginia.”
GradReports rankings are only among the top 25 programs for each major that met certain criteria, including available reported median salary. Please see their website for additional information about their methodologies.
U.S. News & World Report also recently ranked Marshall’s School of Pharmacy in its Top 100. Marshall was 79th out of 134 pharmacy schools in the country. Marshall tied 10 other schools including: Florida A&M University, Notre Dame of Maryland University and University of Hawaii-Hilo.
“This is an amazing achievement for a school that graduated its first class just five years ago,” said Brazeau.
U.S. News health school rankings are based on the results of peer assessment surveys sent to administrators and/or faculty at fully accredited programs.