Cabell County Public Library Plans Soft Opening Monday

The Cabell County Public Library and its branches will have a “soft” opening on Monday, May 11, 2020. This means that although libraries will not allow the public in the library, books and other materials may be placed on hold online or by phone and picked up at the Main Library at the drive-up window after being notified their hold is available. At the branches, books and materials that are requested will also be available as a drop-off/pick-up. Patrons are encouraged to place holds on our website at www.cabell.lib.wv.us before calling to place a hold. Books and other materials – including DVDs, CDs, etc. may also be returned to the book returns.

Once patrons are notified their books are available from the Main library, they can be picked up at the drive-up window between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Books on hold from the branches will need to be picked up between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Before pick up at the branches, patrons must call the specific branch and give a time for pick up.

Telephone numbers for the Main library and branches are as follows:

Main 304-528-5700

Barboursville 304-736-4621

Cox Landing 304-733-3022

Gallaher 304-528-5696

Guyandotte 304-528-5698

Milton 304-743-6711

Salt Rock 304-733-2186

West Huntington 304-528-5697

Notary, fax service, photocopies and tax forms will be available at the all library locations, but patrons must call and make an appointment for these services. Virtual programming will continue on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cabellcountypubliclibrary/.

For more information or questions, please call Judy Rule; Director at 304-528-5700 or email at jrule@cabell.lib.wv.us.