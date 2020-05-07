Most read
Cabell County Public Library Plans Soft Opening Monday
Once patrons are notified their books are available from the Main library, they can be picked up at the drive-up window between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Books on hold from the branches will need to be picked up between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Before pick up at the branches, patrons must call the specific branch and give a time for pick up.
Telephone numbers for the Main library and branches are as follows:
Main 304-528-5700
Barboursville 304-736-4621
Cox Landing 304-733-3022
Gallaher 304-528-5696
Guyandotte 304-528-5698
Milton 304-743-6711
Salt Rock 304-733-2186
West Huntington 304-528-5697
Notary, fax service, photocopies and tax forms will be available at the all library locations, but patrons must call and make an appointment for these services. Virtual programming will continue on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cabellcountypubliclibrary/.
For more information or questions, please call Judy Rule; Director at 304-528-5700 or email at jrule@cabell.lib.wv.us.