Most read
- Scenes from Mayor Steve Williams State of the City Address
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: How to Use Worldometer Stats
- SHELLY’S WORLD: Fiction … The Happy Store – Florence
- Mayor Strolls in Stilettos While Princesses Entertain Children at Ritter Park
- 2024 Class of Yeager Scholars Announced
- HIGHER EDUCATION: DeVos Issues New Title IX Rules To Protect Free Speech, Due Process for Accused Students
- May 11 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
- OPINION: Antony Davies and James R. Harrigan - Meat Supply Disruptions Are the Bitter Harvest of the 'Non-Essential Worker' Fallacy
Tri State Transit Authority Receives $3.6 Million COVID-19 Grant
According to a Federal Transit Authority news release, the funds will be used use for operating, preventive maintenance and administrative expenses necessary to maintain service during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
"This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who depend on them," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.