Tri State Transit Authority Receives $3.6 Million COVID-19 Grant

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, May 11, 2020 - 04:32

The Tri State Transit Authority has received a $3.6 million dollar COVID 19 which is part of the trillion dollar package President Trump signed into law  March 27, 2020. 

According to a Federal Transit Authority news release,  the funds will be used use  for operating, preventive maintenance and administrative expenses necessary to maintain service during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

"This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who depend on them," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus