Tri State Transit Authority Receives $3.6 Million COVID-19 Grant

The Tri State Transit Authority has received a $3.6 million dollar COVID 19 which is part of the trillion dollar package President Trump signed into law March 27, 2020.

According to a Federal Transit Authority news release, the funds will be used use for operating, preventive maintenance and administrative expenses necessary to maintain service during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

"This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who depend on them," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.