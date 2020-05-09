Most read
- May 11 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: How to Use Worldometer Stats
- SHELLY’S WORLD: Fiction … The Happy Store – Florence
- Scenes from Mayor Steve Williams State of the City Address
- Mayor Strolls in Stilettos While Princesses Entertain Children at Ritter Park
- 2024 Class of Yeager Scholars Announced
- Amnesty for Huntington Municipal Fees Extended to June 30
- 2020 Brownfields Grant for Prichard, ACF Properties
HIGHER EDUCATION: DeVos Issues New Title IX Rules To Protect Free Speech, Due Process for Accused Students
The new rules aim to protect victims of sexual misconduct while also establishing fairer procedures for the accused. The department believes the new rules will "balance the scales of justice on campuses across America," a Department of Education spokesperson said during today's press briefing
Justin Dillon, an attorney with the firm KaiserDillon who specializes in campus misconduct adjudication, hailed the new rules as tremendously well thought out.
"Nothing Betsy DeVos has done since she took office will have a more lasting effect on people's lives than this," Dillon tells Reason. "It's frankly inspiring to see how hard she and her staff have worked to get these regulations done and get them right."
Read more at Reason.