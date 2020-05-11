Most read
May 19 is Last Day to Register to Vote for June 9 Primary
According to Secretary of State Mac Warner, eligible residents have until Tuesday, May 19, to register to vote. He said it is also important for voters to ensure their registration information is accurate. This includes those who may have moved to a new address. In the 2020 Primary Election, registered voters may cast their ballots in-person, either during Early Voting or on Election Day at a polling location, or by absentee mail-in ballot. Due to COVID-19, all registered voters may vote an absentee mail-in ballot under the “other medical reason” excuse listed on the absentee ballot request form. Voters participating in the 2020 Primary Election for the first time since registering in their county, are required by law to include a government document that provides the voter’s (1) name, and (2) address with their absentee ballot. If one of the following forms of ID is not provided, the ballot must be made provisional by the county upon receipt and considered by the board of canvassers at time of canvass. Below is a list of the statutory forms of ID:
- Current and valid photo ID
- Copy of a current utility bill (e.g. electrical bill stub)
- Bank statement
- Government check copy (e.g. stimulus check from Federal government, tax return, regular gov’t benefits check stub/receipt, etc.)
- Paycheck
- Any other government document that shows the name and address of the voter.