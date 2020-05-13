Updated OPEN Patio, Curbside, Delivery Restaurants in Huntington

The CVB wants to remain a reliable resource for our community.

UPDATE: Patio, Carry-Out Food and Beverages in the Huntington Area

Restaurants & Groceries:

We have compiled a list of restaurants and local establishments with the most up-to-date information we have. We would also like to thank the Huntington Regional Chamber for helping disseminate this information. Please check back often as we anticipate changes to occur.

— 21 at The Frederick – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available from rotating menu during adjusted business hours.

Phone: 304.529.0222

Link: https://tinyurl.com/qq5rkca

— 3 Amigos – Gift cards, curbside pick-up, patio seating, and delivery available within a 10 miles radius of the restaurant. Family meals available. Phone: 304.733.4222

Link: https://www.facebook.com/3AmigosBarboursville/

— Al’s New York Pizza – Open for carry-out during adjusted business hours.

Phone: 304.955.5461

Link: https://www.facebook.com/alsnypizza/

— Applebee’s – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available.

Phone: 304.525.4321

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Applebees-Grill-Bar-147480832006023/

— Austin’s Homemade Ice Cream – Open with full menu for take-out, curbside delivery, and outdoor seating.

Ceredo – 304.453.2071 | https://www.facebook.com/austinsicecream/

Market – 304.521.2580 | https://www.facebook.com/AustinsAtTheMarket/

— Backyard Pizza & Raw Bar – Gift cards, carry-out, and curbside pick-up available from limited menu during adjusted business hours.

Phone: 304.241.2958

Link: https://www.facebook.com/BackyardPizzaandRawBar/

— Bellacino’s Pizza and Grinders– Gift cards, carry-out, curbside pick-up, limited outdoor seating, and delivery available within 8 miles of the restaurant.

Phone: 304.302.0555

Link: https://www.facebook.com/BellacinosPizzaandGrinders/

— Bob Evans – Take-out, curbside pick-up, and delivery available through Grubhub and DoorDash.

3rd Ave – 304.525.6610

16th St – 304.525.3473

Barboursville – 304.733.0888

Link: https://www.bobevans.com/

— Bombshells Burgers & BBQ – Gift cards, take-out, outdoor dining, and delivery available through Grubhub and DoorDash.

Phone: 681.204.3994

Link: https://bombshellsbbq.com/menu

— Bon Appetit Catering – Offering family style meals and pepperoni rolls by request. Pick-up and Huntington delivery available.

Phone: 304.523.4784

Link: https://tinyurl.com/w5ratj4

— Buddy’s All American BBQ – Pick-up available through drive-thru window. Deck seating available during adjusted business hours.

Phone: 304.522.9869

Link: http://www.wvbbq.com/

— Buffalo Wild Wings – Gift cards, carry-out and curbside pick-up available.

Phone: 304.733.0909

Link: https://www.buffalowildwings.com/en/food/

— Butter It Up – Open with limited outdoor seating. Carry-out, curbside pick-up, and delivery available through Grubhub, UberEats, and DoorDash.

Phone: 681.204.3510

Link: http://www.butteritup.com/menu.html

— Calamity J Grill & Bar – Open for patio seating and curbside pick-up including retail wine and beer sales. Delivery available through DoorDash.

Phone: 304.529.8100

Link: https://www.facebook.com/calamityjgrillandbar/

— Cam’s Ham – To-go and curbside pick-up available.

Phone: 304.522.7012

Link: http://thecamsham.com/index.php/menu

— Camden Park – Open for curbside pick-up for all your favorite Camden Park concessions during adjusted business hours.

Phone: 304.429.4321

Link: https://www.facebook.com/CamdenParkWV/

— Charlie Graingers – Open for carry-out, curbside pick-up, and limited outdoor seating through The Market. Call ahead orders are preferred.

Phone: 681.378.6943

Link: https://www.facebook.com/CharlieGraingersHuntington/

— Chili’s Grill & Bar – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available.

Phone: 304.733.9589

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Chilis-Grill-Bar-255693571128190/

— Christopher’s Eats – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and delivery available from limited menu during adjusted hours. Outdoor seating available later this week.

Phone: 304.736.5520

Link: http://www.christopherseats.com/

— Cracker Barrel – Gift cards, carry-out and curbside pick-up available.

Phone: 304.733.3450

Link: https://crackerbarrel.com/

— Dang Good Cinnamon Rolls – Open with limited outdoor seating . Carry-out, curbside pick-up, and delivery available through Grubhub, UberEats, and DoorDash.

Phone: 304.955.9166

Link: https://www.facebook.com/danggoodrolls/

— Davis’ Place Neighborhood Bar & Grill – Gift cards, patio seating, and carry-out available.

Phone: 304.522.9771

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Davis-Place-Neighborhood-Bar-Grill-272161773206316/

— D.P. Dough – Gift cards, carry-out, curbside pick-up and delivery available.

Phone: 304.529.0005

Link: https://www.facebook.com/DPDOUGHMARSHALL/

— El Ranchito – Delivery on orders $20 and up. Delivery through Grubhub and DoorDash also available. Carry-out orders from $10 and up get a free cheese dip. Gift cards available.

16th St: 304.522.7710 | https://www.facebook.com/elranchito1325/

3rd Ave: 304.525.3434 | https://www.facebook.com/elranchito2/

— Evaroni’s Pizza – Gift cards and to-go available through drive-thru window.

Phone: 304.453.4355

— Fat Patty’s – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and delivery available with through Grubhub and DoorDash. Offering daily specials and Family Packs. Huntington – 304.781.2555 | https://www.facebook.com/fphuntington/

Barboursville – 304.736.3600 https://www.facebook.com/fpbarboursville/

— Food Thai Thai – Gift cards, carry-out, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available.

Phone: 304.955.5504

Link: https://tinyurl.com/r877pb9

— Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant – Gift cards, curbside pick-up, and delivery through DoorDash available. Orders accepted through their app and website during adjusted business hours.

Phone: 304.955.5134

Link: https://fratelliswv.com/

— Frostop Drive-In – Gift cards, in car dining, and to-go available during adjusted hours.

Phone: 304.523.6851

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Frostop-Drive-In-165888996796186/

— Fuel Counter – Gift cards, pick-up and curbside pick-up available. Drive-thru option in Barboursville. Delivery available in Huntington Area with a minimum $20 purchase and $3 delivery fee. Huntington – 681.378.3155 | Barboursville – 304.955.5649

Link: http://thefuelcounter.com/order-now/

— Grindstone Coffeeology – Drive-thru open for business with full menu.

Phone: 606.369.7529

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Grindstonecoffeeology/

— Hazelett’s Triple H Drive Inn – Open for carry-out and curbside pick-up.

Phone: 304.696.9863

Link: https://www.facebook.com/triplehdriveinn/

— Hibachi Japanese Steak House – Carry-out and delivery through DoorDash and Grubhub available.

Phone: 304.697.0920

Link: https://www.hibachihuntingtonwv.com/

— Highway 55 – Both locations open for carry-out along with limited outdoor seating. Drive-thru available in Barboursville.

Barboursville: 304.955.5511

Huntington: 681.378.6145

Link: https://www.hwy55.com/menu/burgers

— Hillbilly Hot Dogs – Offering carry-out during adjusted business hours. Orders can also be made online for pick-up.

Barboursville: 304.762.2458

Link: https://tinyurl.com/wddnolw

— Holy Smoke BBQ – Open with limited outdoor seating, curbside pick-up, and free home delivery within 10 miles of restaurant.

Phone: 304.525.7500

Link: https://www.holysmokebbqhouse.com/menu-1

— Honey Baked Ham – Pick-up available or curbside delivery upon request.

Phone: 304.733.4266

Link: https://shipping.honeybaked.com/stores/details/2227

— Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti – Selling frozen spaghetti sauce during adjusted business hours.

Phone: 304.696.9788

Link: https://www.facebook.com/jimsrestaurant/

— Jolly Pirate Donuts – Carry-out and curbside pick-up available. Phone: 304.736.6885

Link: https://www.facebook.com/JollyPirateWV/

— Kustom Kreams – Carry-out available during adjusted store hours.

Phone: 740.534.8004

Link: https://www.facebook.com/kkreams/

— La Famiglia – Open for take-out and curbside pick-up during adjusted business hours from “Pronto” Menu.

Phone: 304.523.1008

Link: https://www.facebook.com/LaFamigliaDeli/

— Let’s Eat – Open for special orders over the phone.

Phone: 304.654.2003

Link: https://www.facebook.com/LetsEatHuntington/

— Little Caesar’s – Gift cards, no contact pick-up and drive-thru available at all local locations.

Link: https://littlecaesars.com/en-us/

— LongHorn Steakhouse – Gift cards, carry-out and curbside pick-up available.

Phone: 304.955.5541

Link: https://www.longhornsteakhouse.com/home

— Main Street on Central – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and delivery within Barboursville from limited menu available during adjusted hours.

Phone: 304.955.5109

Link: https://www.facebook.com/mainstreetoncentral/

— Marco’s Pizza – Open for carry-out and delivery. Specials available.

5th Avenue: 304.523.5757

Rt. 60: 304.733.5757

Milton: 304.743.5111

Link: https://www.marcos.com

— Margaritas Mexican Grill & Bar – Open for carry-out, curbside pick-up, and patio seating. Delivery also available through Grubhub and DoorDash.

Phone: 304.522.4444

Link: https://www.facebook.com/margaritasmexicangrillandbar/

— Marvin’s Tenampa – (previously South Tenampa) Gift cards, carry-out, curbside pick-up, patio seating, and delivery available.

Phone: 681.204.7068

Link: https://tinyurl.com/rszk3uw

— Midway West Drive-In – Gift cards and to-go available.

Phone: 304.697.3644

Link: https://www.facebook.com/MidwayWest/

— Monte Alban – (previously Gringos & Botanas) Open for carry-out and curbside pick-up along with limited outdoor seating.

Phone: 304.733.5070

Link: https://www.facebook.com/MonteAlbanMexican/

— Nawab Indian Cuisine – To-go Lunch Boxes available with daily specials for $9. DoorDash delivery and carry-out available.

Phone: 304.525.8500

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Nawabhuntington/

— No. 1 Kitchen – Open for carry-out and delivery.

Rt 60: 304.736.5668

Washington Ave: 304.781.0655

— Nomada Bakery – Open for special orders along with carry-out/curbside pick-up of weekend brunch boxes.

Phone: 681.204.5528

Link: https://www.facebook.com/NomadaBakery/

— O’Charley’s – Gift cards, carry-out, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available.

Phone: 304.733.9301

Link: https://www.facebook.com/OCharleysBarboursville/

— Olive Garden – Gift cards, carry-out, and curbside pick-up available.

Phone: 304.733.6481

Link: https://www.olivegarden.com/home

— Oscar’s Breakfast, Burgers & Brews – Dining room closed to the public. Takeout available including growler fills, retail bottle/can beer, cider, and bottles of wines.

Phone: 304.948.6916

Link: https://www.facebook.com/OscarsBBB/

— Outback Steakhouse – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available.

Phone: 304.733.1355

Link: https://www.outback.com/

— Panera Bread – Dining room closed to the public. Limited menu available through the drive-thru along with limited outdoor seating.

Phone: 304.302.5700

Link: https://www.facebook.com/PaneraBreadBarboursvilleWV/

— Paradise Donuts – Rt. 60 location open for carry-out orders during adjusted business hours. Milton location is only accepting special orders.

Rt. 60: 304.733.1010

Milton: 304.633.6788

Link: https://tinyurl.com/v9z52q3

— Paula Vega Cakes – Gradually filling cases with freshly baked sweets. Open regular hours of Monday-Saturday, 8am-6pm. Call for ordering and curbside service.

Phone: 304.972.2253

Link: https://www.facebook.com/paula.v.cakes/

— Peace, Love and Little Donuts – Open for take-out and curbside pick-up during adjusted business hours. Call ahead orders accepted. Limited outdoor seating available through The Market.

Phone: 681.204.5669

Link: https://www.facebook.com/PLLDofHuntington/

— The Peddler – Food service temporarily suspended until further notice. Beer sales continue during adjusted business hours.

Phone: 304.691.0415

Link: https://tinyurl.com/uqet74g

— Pho U & Mi – Dining room closed to the public. Take-out and drive thru pick-up available.

Phone: 681.888.5338

Link: https://www.facebook.com/PhoUMiWV/

— Pita Pit – Dining room closed to the public. Take-out and curbside pick-up available. Delivery through Grubhub, Postmates, or UberEats.

Phone: 304.781.PITA(7482)

Link: https://www.facebook.com/pitapitmu/

— Red Lobster – Open for curbside pick-up with limited menu during adjust business hours.

Phone: 304.529.4042

Link: https://bit.ly/2xWMlVy

— Rio Grande (4th Ave) – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and delivery available.

Phone: 304.522.3010

Link: https://www.facebook.com/rioon4th/

— Rio Grande (5th Ave) – Gift cards, curbside pick-up, drive-thru and delivery available through Grubhub and DoorDash.

Phone: 304.522.2300

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Rio5thAve/

— Rocco’s Little Italy of Huntington – Open for carry-out only during regular business hours. Call ahead to limit wait times and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Phone: 304.529.2400

Link: https://www.facebook.com/RoccosLittleItalyofHuntington/

— Rocco’s Ristorante – Dining room closed to the public. Offering a limited menu for curbside pick-up and delivery to Ceredo-Kenova residents from limited menu.

Phone: 304.453.3000

Link: https://www.roccosristorante.com/

— Roosters – Open for carry-out, curbside pick-up, and limited patio seating.

Phone: 304.522.9464

Link: https://www.facebook.com/RoostersHuntingtonWV/

— Ruby Tuesday – Gift cards, curbside pick-up and delivery available through Grubhub and DoorDash.

Phone: 304.733.2223

Link: http://www.rubytuesday.com/

— Sam’s Hot Dog Stand – Gift cards, to-go, and delivery through GrubHub available.

Phone: 304.429.5422

Link: https://tinyurl.com/r6su6wt

— Shaffers Drive-In – Gift cards and to-go available during adjusted business hours.

Phone: 304.743.6800

Link: https://www.facebook.com/shaffersdriveinnmiltonwv/

— Shogun Japanese Steakhouse – Gift cards, carry-out and curbside pick-up available.

Phone: 304.733.2917

Link: https://tinyurl.com/sgwztel

— Shonet’s Country Cafe – Gift cards, carry-out and curbside pick-up available.

Phone: 304.743.4750

— Sip Wine & Whiskey Bar – Open for retail wine sales and to-go food from limited menu. Now offering delivery. Gift cards and t-shirts available. Accepting brunch orders through Fridays with pick-up on Saturday mornings.

Phone: 304.523.5533

Link: https://www.sipwineandwhiskey.com/

— Skillet – Gift cards, carry-out, curbside pick-up, and limited outdoor seating available.

Phone: 304.390.4531

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Skillet-111060916942367/

— Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em BBQ – Open for carry-out from limited menu during adjusted business hours.

Phone: 304.654.4368

Link: https://www.facebook.com/SMOKE.EMIF.YOUGOT.EM.BBQ/

— Steak ‘n Shake – Gift cards, carry-out, drive-thru, and delivery available.

Phone: 304.696.3645

Link: https://www.facebook.com/SteaknShakeBarboursvilleWV/

— Stewarts Original Hot Dogs – Gift cards, to-go, and limited outdoor seating available.

Huntington – 304.529.3647

Kenova – 304.453.3647

Link: https://www.facebook.com/StewartsHotDogs/

— Summit Beer Station – Growler fills, keg sales, and gift certificate available. No on-site consumption including tastes. Online ordering and delivery available.

Phone: 681.378.0468

Link: https://www.facebook.com/summitbeerstation/

— Surin of Thailand – Open for carry out and curbside pick-up.

Phone: 681.204.5099

Link: http://surinofthailand.com/location/surin-huntington/

— Taste of Asia – Open for online carry-out orders from full menu during adjusted business hours.

Phone: 304.781.2222

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Taste-of-Asia-Hibachi-763051570435805/

— Tequila Grill – Carry-out and curbside pick-up available. Delivery offered from 4:00-8:00pm on orders $50+ within 5 miles of the restaurant.

Phone: 304.948.6499

Link: http://www.tequilagrillwv.com/

— Texas Roadhouse – Carry-out and curbside pick-up available. Phone: 304.521.4443

Link: https://www.texasroadhouse.com/locations/west-virginia/huntington

— Tortilla Factory – Open with limited menu during adjusted business hours. Curbside ordering and pick-up available.

Phone: 304.948.7518

Link: https://www.facebook.com/tortillafactorywv/

— Tulsi at The Market – Natural grocery & wellness store. Gift cards, curbside pick-up and limited delivery available.

Phone: 304.908.9260

Link: https://www.facebook.com/tulsiwv/

— The Twist – Open for drive-thru and carry-out orders during adjust hours.

Phone: 304.743.4950

— The Wild Ramp – Open for phone orders with curbside pick-up.

Phone: 304.523.7267

Link: http://wildramp.org/

— The Woods – Open for carry-out, curbside pick-up, and delivery through Grubhub and UberEats during adjusted business hours.

Phone: 681.204.5864

Link: https://www.facebook.com/thewoodsbarwv/

— Z Brick Oven Pizza – Open for curbside pick-up and delivery.

Phone: 304.781.5209

Link: https://www.facebook.com/zbrickovenpizzawv/

Retail & Entertainment:

— Birds of a Feather Boutique – Online shop open and FB Live sales scheduled.

Phone: 681.204.3731

Link: https://www.boafboutique.com/s/shop

— Brown Dog Yoga – Virtual classes are available for members. Free workshops scheduled as well.

Phone: 681.204.3968

Link: https://www.browndogyoga.com/

— Full Circle Gifts & Goods – Online shop is open and gift cards are available for purchase.

Phone: 207.522.7868

Link: https://fullcircleceramic.com/

— Glenn’s Sporting Goods – Storefront closed to the public. Orders can be made by phone or online. Can be picked up or shipped.

Phone: 800.453.6671

Link: https://glennssportinggoods.com

— The Haute Wick Social – FB and phone orders available along with gift cards. FB Lives sales scheduled.

Phone: 681.204.5980

Link: https://www.facebook.com/thehautewicksocial/

— Inner Geek – Storefront temporarily closed, but curbside pick-up is offered on Wednesday from 12-6pm. Order over the phone on Saturday & Sunday or anytime on FB. Online shop open.

Phone: 304.529.7323

Link: https://www.facebook.com/InnerGeekHuntington/

— Kenzington Alley – Storefront temporarily closed. Online shopping available. FB Live sales scheduled.

Phone: 681.888.5911

Link: https://www.facebook.com/kenzingtonalley/

— Modern Daisy Boutique – Storefront is closed to the public. Online shopping available with free shipping through April. Delivery within 15 minutes of the shop. FB Live sales scheduled.

Phone: 304.617.7558

Link: https://www.facebook.com/ModernDaisyBoutique/

— Old Main Emporium – Storefront is closed, but online shopping is available. Facebook Live sales scheduled.

Phone: 304.522.6246

Link: https://www.facebook.com/OldMainEmporium/

— Pottery Place – You can purchase eGift cards or a Party To Go order.

Phone: 304.525.8777

Link: https://thepotteryplace.biz/

— The Red Caboose – Online store open. Shipping and pick-up available.

Phone: 304.525.7333

Link:

— River City Leather – Storefront temporarily closed starting Monday, March 19. Online shopping available. 20% off everything. 30% off sale products. Free shipping on orders over $50.

Phone: 681.203.4636

Link: https://rivercityleather.com/

— Studio 8 Health, Wellness & Fitness – Clients have a virtual class option. Free classes offered for adults and children. Check FB page for full schedule.

Phone: 304.634.0949

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Studio8WV/

— VC Boutique – Storefront temporarily closed. Online shop open. FB Live sales scheduled.

Phone: 304.525.2204

Link: https://www.facebook.com/vcboutiquewv/

— Wildflower Gift Gallery – Storefront temporarily closed. Private appointments and shipping available. New website launched on Monday, March 30.

Phone: 304.638.3760

Link: https://www.facebook.com/WildflowerGiftGallery/

Closed:

Restaurants:

— Bahnhof WVrsthaus & Biergarten – Temporarily closed starting Tuesday, March 24.

— Black Sheep Burrito & Brews – Temporarily closed starting Tuesday, March 24.

— The Bodega WV – Temporarily closed starting Wednesday, March 18.

— Central City Cafe – Temporarily closed starting Friday, April 17.

— Club Inn Between Bar & Grill – Temporarily closed starting Tuesday, March 24.

— Griffith & Feil Soda Fountain – Temporarily closed starting Wednesday, April 7.

— Julian’s Market – Closed.

— Le Bistro & The Cellar Door – Temporarily closed starting Tuesday, March 17.

— Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe – Temporarily closed starting Monday, April 6.

— Navarino Bay – Temporarily closed starting Monday, March 23. *Carry-out and curbside pick-up available starting Wednesday, May 13 from 11am-8pm.

— Pho Noodle House – Temporarily closed starting Sunday, March 22.

— Quicksilver Arcade Bar & Kitchen – Temporarily closed starting Wednesday, March 18.

— Sunset Grill – Temporarily closed starting Tuesday, March 17.

— Sweet & Sassy Bakery – Temporarily closed starting Monday, March 23.

— Taps at Heritage – Temporarily closed starting Sunday, March 22.

— Xuan Fusion Sushi – *Reopening Sunday, May 17 for curbside pick-up only.

Retail & Entertainment:

— Blenko Glass Factory – Closed to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17. We hope to resume operations on or about April 1st depending on situational updates from the CDC and local government. Online shopping available.

— Cabell County Public Library – All locations are temporarily closed beginning Monday, March 16.

— Cicada Books & Coffee – Temporarily closed for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16.

— Heritage Farm – Closed to the public until WV Schools open again.

— Huntington’s Kitchen – Temporarily closed to the public through March 31.

— Huntington Museum of Art – Temporarily closed to the public starting Tuesday, March 17.

— Marquee Cinemas at Pullman Square – Temporarily closed beginning Wednesday, March 18.

— Potted Edge – Temporarily closed starting Friday, March 20.

— The Razor and Shear Grooming and Supply Company – Temporarily closed.