Marshall Jazz Studies program to offer free, virtual jazz camp

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Jazz Studies program in the School of Music will offer a Virtual Jazz Camp June 8-12, in place of its usual Jazz-MU-Tazz jazz camp this summer.

Jazz-MU-Tazz is usually offered for rising high school freshmen through seniors to learn about jazz improvisation and traditions of the jazz idiom. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and safety guidelines, the virtual camp will be offered and will be free and open to all music students ages 13-adult, music teachers and band directors.

The virtual sessions will be offered at 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 8-12, and will be live streamed through the Marshall University Jazz Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/herdjazz/.

A different topic will be addressed each day, including jazz improvisation, jazz theory, listening skills, and instrument/section master classes by MU’s world-class jazz faculty.

Registration is required in advance. Participants can register on the MU Jazz Studies program webpage by clicking the registration link on the Jazz-MU-Tazz page at https://www.marshall.edu/music/jazz/jmt/.

“The Marshall University Jazz Program and the School of Music understand how challenging this time has been, especially for those of us involved in the arts,” said Jeff Wolfe, who teaches in Marshall’s Jazz Studies program and serves as education coordinator for Jazz-MU-Tazz camp. “This free virtual jazz camp is our small way of keeping the music alive and of helping to inspire the next generation of jazz musicians and educators. We hope as many of you as possible can join us for a fun and enriching week of music, sharing, teaching, and learning.”