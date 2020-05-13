Marshall’s Hollis, WMUL-FM radio station receive Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall journalism professor Dan Hollis and WMUL-FM, Marshall’s public radio station, have been honored with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for the third time in the past four years by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

Hollis and WMUL-FM received the award in the “Excellence in Sound” category for small market radio stations in Region 8. The announcement was made May 12. The category was open to radio stations in Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

The piece that won, "Softball Sounds Like a Fun Sport,” profiled the atmosphere inside the Marshall softball team’s dugout. The story aired on the 5 p.m. edition of Newscenter 88.

“I want to thank Coach Smith and the entire team for granting me incredible access to the dugout for the story,” Hollis said. “What a great team and great asset to the university. I think the story captures its camaraderie, spirit and drive.”

Hollis is a professor of broadcast journalism in the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications and the 2020 recipient of the Dr. Charles E. Hedrick Outstanding Faculty Award. He regularly teaches media literacy and mass communications law and ethics. His creative work can be seen at youtube.com/danhollisvideo.

As a regional winner, Hollis and WMUL-FM are now under consideration for a National Murrow Award. National winners are expected to be announced in June.

The Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in news and recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community. This year saw a record number of entries nationwide.