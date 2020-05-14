Most read
Corps of Engineers to Open Campgrounds in West Virginia
Following the Governor of West Virginia campground operating guidelines ( https://governor.wv.gov/Pages/The-Comeback.aspx ), only West Virginia residents will be permitted to enter campgrounds until further notice. If you currently have a camping reservation and are not a West Virginia resident please do the following: Cancel your reservation dates on www.recreation.gov through June 9, 2020. All reservation fees for cancelled days will be automatically refunded.
We encourage you to monitor www.recreation.gov for future updates regarding the operating status of camping facilities.
This affects Huntington District Corps managed campgrounds and shelters at the following locations:
West Virginia Projects - Burnsville Lake, Sutton Lake, Summersville Lake, Bluestone Lake, R.D. Bailey Lake, East Lynn Lake, Beech Fork Lake, and the following Lock and Dams: Robert C. Byrd, Racine, Winfield, Marmet, and London.
2020 WV Campground Opening Schedule:
Burnsville Lake
Bulltown Campground - May 21, 2020
Riffle Run Campground - May 22, 2020
Sutton Lake
Gerald R. Freeman Campground - May 19, 2020
Bakers Run Campground - May 19, 2020
Bee Run Campground - May 19, 2020
Summersville Lake
Battle Run Campground - May 20, 2020
R.D Bailey Lake
Guyandotte Campground - Expected to be open in early June.
East Lynn Lake
East Fork Lake - May 22, 2020
Group Shelters at the above listed facilities will be available for use starting May 16, 2020. We ask you to follow the WV Governors recommendations limiting your group gatherings at our shelters to 25 people or less.
State and concessionaire operated campgrounds at Corps Lakes have their own policies in place. The Huntington District recommends that the public contact these entities directly for their operating status.
Corps managers are committed to the health and safety of recreational visitors and our local staff. We continue to follow the guidelines from our agency and the CDC regarding COVID-19, while closely monitoring the situation and responding to changing conditions.
The Corps of Engineers reminds all visitors to follow these steps to recreate responsibly: honor the 6-foot social distance rule, stay away from parks and recreation areas if you are sick or have symptoms, keep parks clean by practicing "pack in and pack out" etiquette, and always wear a life jacket when near the water.
Huntington District leadership continues to monitor and assess the situation and will keep the public informed of any additional updates. The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District on the district's website at www.lrh.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/USACELRH/ , and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HuntingtonCorps.