Corps of Engineers to Open Campgrounds in West Virginia

Huntington- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released its West Virginia campground schedule for 2020.





Following the Governor of West Virginia campground operating guidelines (



We encourage you to monitor



This affects Huntington District Corps managed campgrounds and shelters at the following locations:



West Virginia Projects - Burnsville Lake, Sutton Lake, Summersville Lake, Bluestone Lake, R.D. Bailey Lake, East Lynn Lake, Beech Fork Lake, and the following Lock and Dams: Robert C. Byrd, Racine, Winfield, Marmet, and London.



2020 WV Campground Opening Schedule:



Burnsville Lake

Bulltown Campground - May 21, 2020

Riffle Run Campground - May 22, 2020



Sutton Lake

Gerald R. Freeman Campground - May 19, 2020

Bakers Run Campground - May 19, 2020

Bee Run Campground - May 19, 2020



Summersville Lake

Battle Run Campground - May 20, 2020



R.D Bailey Lake

Guyandotte Campground - Expected to be open in early June.



East Lynn Lake

East Fork Lake - May 22, 2020



Group Shelters at the above listed facilities will be available for use starting May 16, 2020. We ask you to follow the WV Governors recommendations limiting your group gatherings at our shelters to 25 people or less.



State and concessionaire operated campgrounds at Corps Lakes have their own policies in place. The Huntington District recommends that the public contact these entities directly for their operating status.



Corps managers are committed to the health and safety of recreational visitors and our local staff. We continue to follow the guidelines from our agency and the CDC regarding COVID-19, while closely monitoring the situation and responding to changing conditions.



The Corps of Engineers reminds all visitors to follow these steps to recreate responsibly: honor the 6-foot social distance rule, stay away from parks and recreation areas if you are sick or have symptoms, keep parks clean by practicing "pack in and pack out" etiquette, and always wear a life jacket when near the water.



Huntington District leadership continues to monitor and assess the situation and will keep the public informed of any additional updates. The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District on the district's website at www.lrh.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/USACELRH/, and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HuntingtonCorps



